पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मीटिंग:जंगल के पास रहने वालाें का नियंत्रण जब जंगल पर नहीं रहेगा तो हरियाली नहीं बचेगी

महुआडांड़27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अनुमंडल सभागार में वनाधिकार समिति की बैठक, धाेती फादर ने कहा-

अंचल अधिकारी जुल्फिकार अंसारी के निर्देशानुसार सोमवार को अनुमंडल सभागार में वनाधिकार समिति सदस्य इग्नेशिया कुजूर की अध्यक्षता में वनाधिकार समिति की बैठक हुई। बैठक में वनपाल अजय टोप्पो एवं वनाधिकार समिति के सभी सदस्य उपस्थित हुए। बैठक में सभी सदस्यों को सभी तरह के प्रपत्रों की जानकारी दी गई, साथ ही किस प्रकार भौतिक सत्यापन की जाएगी इसकी भी जानकारी दी गई।

वहीं बैठक में झारखंड वन अधिकार मंच सचिव समिति मंडली सदस्य जार्ज मोनी पल्ली (धोती फादर) ने वन विभाग तकनीकी खामियां निकाल कर वन अधिकार को रोकने का काम रहीं हैं, फ़िर भी बहुत ऐसे काम हैं, जो हो रहें हैं। वन अधिकार कानून, ऐतिहासिक क़ानून है।

यह कुछ लोग या हजार दो हजार लोगों के भूमि हस्तांतरण करने की बात नहीं है बल्कि यह कानून फॉरेस्ट गवर्नेंस के बारे में हैं, मतलब जंगल की सुरक्षा की किस तरह व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए।जंगल के इर्द-गिर्द रहने वाले लोगों का नियंत्रण जब जंगल में नहीं रहेगा तो जंगल नहीं बचेगा और ना ऐसे पर्यावरण को बचाया जा सकता है। इस कानून में ऐसा व्यवस्था की गई हैं, कि खुद जंगल के निवासी जंगल की रक्षा करें एवं अधिकार के साथ इसका उपयोग भी हो।

इसलिए वह वन भूमि पर खेती करते आयें हैं उनको वन पट्टा मिलना चाहिए।फिर सभी को मिलकर जंगल और पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए क़दम उठाना चाहिए। पूरे झारखंड में व्यक्तिगत वन पट्टा तीस हजार से भी ज्यादा बंटे हैं, जहां लातेहार जिला में तीन हजार बंटे हैं, वही पांच समुदाय अधिकार का पट्टा भी बंटा है, जो मनिका के डोकी पंचायत अंतर्गत हैं, अभी भी लातेहार जिला में 150 समुदाय अधिकार वनपट्टा का दावा पेंडिंग पड़ा हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें