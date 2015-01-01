पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीपीओ ने कहा:लोग महुआ शराब बनाना व बेचना बंद करें, नहीं तो होगी कार्रवाई

पालकोटएक घंटा पहले
थाना में शराब बंदी अभियान की जानकारी देते एसडीपीओ व थाना प्रभारी।
  • अवैध शराब विक्रेताओं पर कड़ा रुख अपनाकर पालकाेट पुलिस कसेगी नकेल

पालकोट पुलिस प्रशासन अब सख्ती से और तल्ख तेवर में आकर प्रखंड के सभी 14 पंचायत के सभी गांव देहातों में लगातार शराब बंदी अभियान चलाकर अवैध शराब विक्रेताओं व शराबियों पर कड़ा रुख अपनाकर कसेगी नकेल। अवैध गांजा के विक्रेताओं व गांजा के सेवन करने वालों तथा अन्य नशीली पदार्थों का सेवन करने वालों पर भी कड़ा रुख अपनाकर उक्त लोगों के विरुद्ध अभियान तेज कर दी है।

इस अवसर पर पालकोट थाना में जनकारी देते हुये बसिया अनुमंडल एसडीपीओ दीपक कुमार ने पालकोट में अवैध शराब व गांजा आदी अन्य नशीली पदार्थों के विक्रेताओं को कड़ा चेतावनी दी है। पालकोट पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा पालकोट प्रखंड क्षेत्रों में लगातार शराब बंदी अभियान चलाकर पालकोट प्रखंड को नशामुक्त करने के लिये प्रतिबद्ध रुप से काम कर रही है। चुकी जहां शराब, गांजा व अन्य नशीली पदार्थों का लोग सेवन करते हैं। वहां निश्चित तौर पर अपराध का जन्म होता है।

एसडीपीओ दीपक कुमार ने अवैध शराब विक्रेताओं व शराब का सेवन करने वालों को सख्त चेतावनी देते हुए कहा की क्षेत्र में लोग महुआ से अवैध शराब बनाकर बेचना व सेवन करना बंद करें। लोग अवैध शराब बेचते व सेवन करते पकड़े जाएंगे तो पुलिस उनके विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए जेल भेजने का काम करेगी। पालकोट प्रखंड क्षेत्रों में अवैध गांजा के विक्रेताओं को भी कड़ा निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि इससे युवा पीढ़ी का भविष्य बर्बाद हाेता है। इस लिये इस तरह का धंधा करना कानूनन गलत है।

इस अवसर पर थाना प्रभारी सिद्धेश्वर सिंह ने कहा कि अपराध का मुख्य जड़ शराब ही है। इस लिये पालकोट पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा सघन रुप से पालकोट सहित प्रखंड के सभी पंचायत के गांव देहातों में लगातार शराब बंदी अभियान चलाकर अवैध शराब विक्रेताओं के विरुद्ध घर-घर छापामारी कर अवैध शराब को नष्ट करते हुए इसमें संलिप्त लोगों को गिरफ्तार करते हुए जेल भेजने का काम कर रही है।

