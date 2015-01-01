पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराधी बेलगाम:मजदूरों की सप्लाई करने वाले ठेकेदार का अपहरण, परिजनों से 10 लाख की फिराैती मांगी

पांकी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांकी की घटना, पैसा देने की समय सीमा खत्म हाेने के बाद फाेन स्विच ऑफ

पांकी थाना क्षेत्र के केकरगढ गांव निवासी विश्वनाथ यादव का द्वारिका गांव से आने के दाैरान अज्ञात अपराधियों ने अपहरण कर लिया है। विश्वनाथ यादव मतनाग में निर्माणाधीन पुल में मुंशी और छोटे-मोटे ठेकेदारी का का काम करते थे। अपहृत व्यक्ति विश्वनाथ यादव के पुत्र शंकर यादव ने बताया कि जब वे देर शाम तक घर नहीं लौटे तो मैने इसकी लिखित सूचना पांकी थाना पुलिस को दी। इधर अपराधियों ने विश्वनाथ के ही मोबाइल से फोन कर मुक्त करने के एवज में गुरुवार की रात 07:41 बजे 10 लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगी है। अपराधियों ने पैसा देने के लिए शुक्रवार के 11 बजे दिन तक का ही समय दिया था।

इसके बाद फोन करने की बात कही थी, लेकिन इसके बाद से मेरे पिताजी का मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ बता रहा है। आवेदन में कहा गया है कि गांव के ही ईश्वरी यादव के पिता बासुदेव यादव, भाई सिटा यादव व गुड्डू यादव ने एक माह पहले उठवा लेने की धमकी दी थी। कहा था कि तुम पुल में बहुत पैसा कमाते हो। पुत्र ने शंका जताई है कि उपरोक्त लोगों ने ही साजिश कर मेरे पिताजी का अपहरण किया है। उसने यह भी बताया कि अपराधियों ने मुझे भी धमकी दी है कि अगर यह बात थाना पुलिस या अन्य किसी को बताया तो तुम कहां रहकर पढ़ते हो यह हमलोग जानते हैं।

इस घटना के बाद विश्वनाथ यादव का पूरा परिवार डरा सहमा हुआ है। परिजनों ने पुलिस प्रशासन से उन्हें अविलंब सकुशल मुक्त कराने की मांग की है। गांव में भी दहशत का माहौल है। घटना की लिखित जानकारी मिलते ही पांकी थाना प्रभारी जितेंद्र कुमार रमन दल बल के साथ विश्वनाथ की खोजबीन में जुट गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द ही विश्वनाथ यादव को अपहरणकर्ताओं के चंगुल से मुक्त करा लिया जाएगा। समाचार लिखे जाने तक अपहृत व्यक्ति का कोई पता नहीं चल पाया है। परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

इधर... अगवा होने के 13 दिन बाद तीनों हिंडालकोकर्मियों को नक्सलियों ने छोड़ा

13 दिनों तक बंधक बनाए गए हिंडालको कंपनी के डूमर खोली माइंस के सुपरवाइजर तथा कुकूद कांटा घर के दो सुरक्षाकर्मियों को 10 दिसंबर की देर शाम को तीनों को रिहा कर दिया। तीनों रात 2 बजे तक अपने अपने घर वापस सकुशल पहुंच गए। 13 दिनों तक बंधकों के लिए ना तो कोई जन अदालत लगाया गया और ना ही उन पर कोई दबाव बनाया गया। बंधकों ने बताया है कि उन्हें किसी तरह प्रताड़ित नहीं किया गया। 13 दिनों तक उन्हें दो जंगल के बीच बने खाई में पेड़ के नीचे रखा गया था तथा वहीं पर कुछ मीटर की दूरी पर शौच के लिए गड्ढा खोद दिए थे तथा वहीं पर एक ढोड़ी के पानी से हम लोग स्नान वगैरा करते थे। बंधकों ने बताया कि जिस स्थान पर हमें रखा था वहां पर धूप दोपहर में एक आध घंटा के लिए दिखता था।

बंधकों ने बताया कि नक्सलियों द्वारा उन्हें तीनों टाइम नाश्ता, दोपहर का खाना, शाम 4 बजे दूध और रात के खाने में हम लोग से पूछ कर पसंद अनुसार रोटी या चावल जो कहते थे देते थे। बंधकों को ने बताया कि नक्सलियों ने हमें पहले दिन ही बता दिया था कि इधर उधर घूमने मत जाना या भागने की कोशिश मत करना चारों तरफ प्रेशर बम लगा हुआ है। अगवा करने का कारण पूछने पर बताया कि बॉक्साइट कंपनी बहुत दिनों से हम लोगों से संपर्क नहीं कर रही है। तुम लोग कंपनी के खास तो इसलिए तुम लोगों को बंधक बना रहे हैं। हम लोग को बंधक बनाने में स्टेट कमेटी का हार्डकोर नक्सली विमल के साथ अमन और मनीष का दस्ता शामिल था। जानकारी हाे कि 28 नवंबर को झारखंड सीमा से लगे नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्र सामरी थाना इलाके से 20 की संख्या में सशस्त्र नकाबपोश द्वारा ग्राम सरईडीह राजेंद्रपुर बॉक्साइट माइन्स के सुपरवाइजर रामधनी यादव को उसके घर से उठाकर ले गए थे। उनके साथ हिंडालको के कुकुर बॉक्साइट माइन्स के कांटा घर के सुरक्षा में लगे 2 सुरक्षाकर्मी सूरज सोनी व संजय यादव को भी अगवा कर ले गए थे।

