छठ पर्व:आस्था का छठ महापर्व के दूसरे दिन छठव्रतियों ने किया खरना, अर्ध्य के लिए पतरातू डैम समेत कई घाट तैयार

  • प्रशासनिक तैयारी भी पूरी कर ली गई, सामाजिक संगठनों की अपील- छठ महापर्व के दौरान आवश्यक रूप से मास्क का उपयोग करें, सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो

पतरातू डैम समेत आसपास के जलाशयों, तालाबों और नदियों में छठ महापर्व मनाने के लिए छठ घाट तैयार कर लिया गया है। विभिन्न सामाजिक संस्थानों द्वारा छठ घाट तैयार करने में भरपूर सहयोग प्रदान किया गया। पतरातू डैम परिसर में सामाजिक संस्था राष्ट्र संचेतना के अलावे पीटीपीएस यूथ वेलफेयर सोसाइटी के द्वारा छठ महापर्व के दौरान छठ व्रतियों श्रद्धालुओं के लिए सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई गई है।

सोसाइटी के द्वारा पतरातू डैम के दक्षिणी भाग कटुआ कोचा में इस बार भीड़ को देखते हुए छठ घाट तैयार की गई है। इस स्थान पर चेंज रूम टेंट के माध्यम से बनाए गए हैं। वही दोनों संस्थानों द्वारा मास्क और सेनीटाइजर की भी व्यवस्था की गई है।

प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी की गई : पतरातू डैम परिसर में भीड़ को देखते हुए प्रशासनिक तैयारी भी पूरी कर ली गई है। पतरातू एसडीपीओ प्रकाशचंद्र महतो, बीडीओ देवव्रत पाठक, सीओ निर्भय कुमार और थाना प्रभारी भरत पासवान के नेतृत्व में अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल की तैनाती भी की जा रही है। ताकि अत्यधिक भीड़ को आसान तरीके से नियंत्रित किया जा सके।

इसके अलावा प्रशासनिक स्तर पर मेडिकल टीम की भी व्यवस्था की गई है। ताकि किसी भी घटना दुर्घटना से तत्काल राहत पहुंचाई जा सके।सामाजिक संगठनों ने लोगों से की अपील- छठ पूजा को लेकर सभी सामाजिक संगठनों ने लोगों से अपील किया है कि छठ महापर्व के दौरान आवश्यक रूप से मास्क का उपयोग करें।

सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करें। कोशिश करें कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो। सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार पूजा संपन्न कराने में सभी एक दूसरे का सहयोग करें।

