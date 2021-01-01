पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्मकर्म:महिलाओं ने निकाली कलश यात्रा, रूद्र चंडी महायज्ञ शुरू

पतरातू5 घंटे पहले
  • तालातांड़ में नौ दिनी होगा रूद्र चंडी महायज्ञ, आज मंडप प्रवेश पंचांग पूजन और अरणी मंथन

तालातांड़ कटुआकोचा में मंगलवार से नौ दिवसीय रूद्र चंडी महायज्ञ का शुभारंभ किया गया। महायज्ञ के संचालक सनातन मंच के संस्थापक स्वामी रुद्रांश देव जी महाराज ने शुभारंभ करवाया। यज्ञ स्थल पर पूजन के दौरान महिलाओं ने कलश यात्रा निकाली। पतरातू डैम फाटक के पास नलकारी नदी का पवित्र जल उठाकर कलश यात्रा के साथ वापस यज्ञ स्थल पहुंची। जहां स्वामी रुद्रांश देव जी महाराज ने पूरे विधि विधान के साथ कलश स्थापना करवाई।

नौ दिनों तक चलने वाले महायज्ञ के कार्यक्रम अनुसार 3 फरवरी को मंडप प्रवेश पंचांग पूजन, अरणी मंथन, 4 फरवरी को देवी देवताओं का आह्वान पूजन, 5 फरवरी को अधिवास, जलाधिवास, फलाधिवास, अन्नाधिवास, 6 फरवरी को नित्य पूजन, हवन पाठ, 7 फरवरी को रूद्र चंडी पाठ, 8 फरवरी को प्राण प्रतिष्ठा, 9 फरवरी को महाअभिषेक, 10 फरवरी को यज्ञ की पूर्णाहुति, 11 फरवरी को भंडारा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। यज्ञ स्थल पहुंचे आजसू केंद्रीय महासचिव रोशन लाल चौधरी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष नित्यानंद कुमार, भाजपा मंडल उपाध्यक्ष किशोर कुमार महतो और अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों का स्वागत किया गया। मौके पर अशोक पाठक, मनोज राम, राकेश विश्वकर्मा, कोलेश्वर महतो, विश्वरंजन सिन्हा, मुखिया वीरेंद्र झा, राहुल रंजन, राजू कुमार, बलदेव मुंडा, लालचंद गंक्षू, सचिव आदित्य कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

