पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:दुकान में घुसकर किराना के थोक व्यवसायी गोविंद की हत्या, पिता-भाई और स्टाफ को भी गोली मारी

पिपरा/सुपौल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल में घायलों का उपचार करते डॉक्टर, जहां से उन्हें हाइयर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
सदर अस्पताल में घायलों का उपचार करते डॉक्टर, जहां से उन्हें हाइयर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया गया।
  • पिपरा के महेशपुर चौक पर शाम 7.30 बजे वारदात, तीन पल्सर बाइक पर सवार होकर आए सात बदमाश और करने लगे लूटपाट, व्यवसायी ने विरोध किया तो शुरू कर कर दी ताबड़तोड़ गोलीबारी
  • चर्चा है कि भागने से पहले अपराधी दुकान के गल्ले से मोटी रकम भी लूट ले गए

बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने गुरुवार को पिपरा के महेशपुर चौक स्थित थोक एवं खुदरा किराना व्यवसायी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। भीड़भाड़ वाले महेशपुर चौक पर अपराधियों ने सरेशाम तांडव मचाया और आराम से भाग निकले। किराना के थोक व खुदरा व्यवसायी शंभू चौधरी की दुकान में लूटपाट के इरादे से तीन पल्सर बाइक पर सवार सात बदमाशों ने शाम 7.30 बजे वारदात को अंजाम दिया। बदमाशों ने दुकान में आते ही लूटपाट शुरू कर दी। विरोध करने पर घटना में व्यवसायी के बड़े पुत्र गोविंद चौधरी (30 वर्ष) के सीने में गोली मार दी। इलाज के लिए ले जाने के दौरान रास्ते में ही मौत हो गई। गोलीबारी में गोविंद के पिता शंभू चौधरी, छोटा भाई गौतम चौधरी और स्टाफ श्याम कुमार घायल हो गए। सूचना पर पहुंची पिपरा थाने की पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से 3 खोखा बरामद किया है। चर्चा है कि भागने से पहले अपराधियों ने दुकान के गल्ले से मोटी रकम भी लूट ले गए। घटना को लेकर पुलिस विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर जांच कर रही है। पुलिस दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी का फुटेज खंगाल रही है। घटना के बाद दहशत के दौरान स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से गोविंद समेत सभी घायलों को सर्वप्रथम प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पिपरा लाया गया, जहां प्राथमिक उपचार से पहले ही अस्पताल के डॉक्टर ने गोविंद को मृत घोषित कर दिया। अन्य 3 घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद डॉक्टर ने वहां से बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल सुपौल रेफर कर दिया, जहां से सवा आठ बजे हाइयर सेंटर रेफर किया गया। फिलहाल सुपौल के ही एक निजी अस्पताल में उनका इलाज चल रहा है।

ऐसे मचाया उत्पात : सबसे पहले गोविंद चौधरी के सीने में मारी गोली
बताया जाता है कि हथियारबंद अपराधी दुकान में प्रवेश करते ही नकदी लूटने लगे। लूटपाट का विरोध करने पर सबसे पहले 30 वर्षीय गोविंद के सीने में अपराधियों ने गोली मार दी। इसके बाद बदमाशों ने ताबड़तोड़ गोलीबारी शुरू कर दी। सबसे पहले गोविंद के छोटे भाई गौतम पर बदमाशों ने गोली चला दी। हालांकि गौतम के कनपट्टी होकर गोली निकल गई। इसके तुरंत बाद अपराधियों ने गोविंद के स्टाफ श्याम कुमार के पैर में गोली मार दी। वहीं गोलीबारी की आवाज पर वहां जब गोविंद के पिता शंभू चौधरी पहुंचे तो अपराधियों ने उन पर भी गोली चला दी। गोलीबारी से महेशपुर चौक समेत आसपास के इलाके में दहशत का माहौल है।

स्टाफ का बयान संदेहास्पद
सदर अस्पताल सुपौल में इलाजरत व्यवसायी के स्टाफ श्याम कुमार ने बताया कि अपराधियों द्वारा गोलीबारी के दौरान वह बगल से चाय लेकर दुकान पर आ रहा था। इसी बीच बाइक सवार 2-3 बदमाश दुकान में घुसकर लूटपाट कर रहे थे, जबकि 2 बदमाश बाहर में नजर बनाए हुए थे। दुकान पर पहुंचने से पहले उसे पता चल गया कि अपराधी सब दुकान में लूटपाट कर रहे हैं। एक बदमाश को उसने पहचानने की भी बात कही। बताया कि एक अपराधी को उसने खदेड़ने का प्रयास किया। इसी बीच अपराधियों ने उसके पैर में गोली मार दी। गौरतलब है कि अपराधियों ने व्यवसायी समेत उसके पुत्रों पर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसा दी और स्टाफ के पैर पर गोली चलाई। इसे लेकर स्टाफ के बयान से मामला संदेहास्पद लग रहा है।

विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर जांच कर रही पुलिस
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर स्वयं जायजा लिया है। घटना के मद्देनजर विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है। जल्द ही इस कांड का उद्भेदन होगा। अपराधी कितना भी शातिर क्यों न हो, सभी की गिरफ्तारी होगी।
मनोज कुमार, एसपी, सुपौल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें