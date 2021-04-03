पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व सांसद ने विधि-व्यवस्था पर उठाए सवाल:अब सत्ता संपोषित अपराध हो रहे, जिले में भी काफी बढ़ी वारदात: विश्वमोहन

पिपराएक घंटा पहले
सत्तासीन लोग पिछले 15 साल की नजीर पेश करते हैं, लेकिन राजग सरकार नीतीश की अगुवाई से 16 वर्षों से राज कर रहा है। अपराध का ग्राफ चरम सीमा पर है। 2004 से पहले जितना अपराध हुआ था, उसके बाद अब तक जो क्राइम रिपोर्ट सरकारी है, वह बहुत जायदा है। यह महाजंगलराज है। अभी सत्ता संपोषित अपराध हो रहे हैं। यह कहना है पूर्व सांसद व राजद के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष विश्वमोहन कुमार का। उन्होंने कहा कि नीतीश के पदाधिकारी तुगलगी फरमान जारी कर आम लोगों को संविधान में मिले अधिकारों को छीनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। हिटलर और मुसोलिनी की तरह जनता के अधिकार को कुचलना चाहते हैं। जो पत्र पुलिस मुख्यालय से निकला है, उससे यह प्रतीत होता है कि सरकार रोजगार नहीं देना चाहती है। चरित्र प्रमाण पत्र के नाम पर सबको अपराधी बनाना चाहती है। सुपौल में अपराध का ग्राफ पहले की तुलना में बहुत ज्यादा बढ़ा है। बैंक लूट, हत्या या अपहरण सब में बेतहाशा वृद्धि हुई है। पिछले दिनों जदिया का मामला हो या अब यहां भी लगता है सत्ता संपोषित अपराध हो रहे हैं। पिछले दिनों किशनपुर में डॉक्टर की पिटाई का मामला हो या तुलापट्टी के अपहरण का हो।

