पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:जेएसएलपीएस के कर्मियों की हड़ताल समाप्त, राहत

प्रतापपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यह निर्णय 15 दिसंबर को राज्य स्तर पर हुई उच्चाधिकारियों एवं मंत्री ग्रामीण विकास विभाग से हुई गहन विचार-विमर्श के पश्चात दिए गए

प्रखंड के जेएसएलपीएस के सभी कर्मी अपनी मांगो को लेकर बीते 14 दिसंबर से अनिश्चित कालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाने के बाद बुधवार से सभी कर्मी अपने अपने कामों पर प्रदेश के जेएसएलपीएस के कर्मी के निर्देश पर लौटने का निर्णय लिया। यह निर्णय 15 दिसंबर को राज्य स्तर पर हुई उच्चाधिकारियों एवं मंत्री ग्रामीण विकास विभाग से हुई गहन विचार-विमर्श के पश्चात दिए गए।

इस मौके पर जेएसएलपीएस के राज्य स्तरीय संघ के नेताओ व मंत्री ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के द्वारा महंगाई भत्ता, ईपीएफ समस्या पर सुधार करने की सहमति, मूल वेतन संरचना मे संशोधन करने पर सहमति होने पर कलमबद्ध हड़ताल को समाप्त किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें