लूट के दौरान मर्डर की आशंका:गुमला में युवक की हत्या के बाद शव फंदे से लटकाया, 5 दिन बाद जंगल से मिली लाश

गुमला40 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
मृतक की पहचान चेरोटोली गांव निवासी सुंदरा उरांव के रूप में की गई। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • युवक जिस बाइक से निकला था वो भी अब तक नहीं मिली
  • गुमला शहर में किराए के कमरे में दोस्तों संग रहता था

रायडीह के पोगरा गांव में एक युवक की हत्या कर शव पेड़ से लटकाए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। लोगों ने शव जंगल में गुरुवार को देखा। इसके बाद इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। युवक शनिवार को अपने दोस्त की बाइक से गांव जा रहा था। पर इसके बाद से उसकी कोई जानकारी किसी के पास नहीं थी। आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है कि लूट के दौरान उसकी हत्या की गई है। घटनास्थल के आसपास बाइक भी नहीं मिली।

मृतक की पहचान चेरोटोली गांव निवासी सुंदरा उरांव के रूप में की गई। सुंदरा दिल्ली में रहकर मजदूरी करता था। पर लॉकडाउन के बाद से वो यहीं रह रहा था। गुमला के सदर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित एक किराए के कमरे में अपने कुछ दोस्तों के साथ रहता था और मजदूरी किया करता था।

सुंदरा शनिवार को अपने एक दोस्त की बाइक लेकर अपने गांव चेरोटोली जाने के लिए निकला था। जब दोस्तों ने रात में सुंदरा के माता-पिता से बात की तो पता चला कि वो अब तक यहां नहीं पहुंचा है। इसके बाद उसके दोस्त सुंदरा की तलाश में जुट गए। पर उसका कुछ भी पता नहीं चला।

इधर, गुरुवार को कुछ ग्रामीणों ने जंगल में पेड़ से शव लटके होने की सूचना पुलिस को दी। इसके बाद उसकी पहचान सुंदरा के रूप में की गई। सुंदरा जिस बाइक से निकला था वो भी नहीं मिली। आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है कि लूट के दौरान बदमाशों ने उसकी हत्या की फिर शव को पेड़ में फंदा बनाकर लटका दिया।

