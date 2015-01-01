पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये जिंदगी नहीं मिलेगी दोबारा:फोन पर बात करते हुए छात्रावास से निकली छात्रा, कुएं में लगा दी छलांग

रायडीहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माता-पिता के आग्रह पर लॉकडाउन के बाद उसे छात्रावास में ही रहने दिया गया था

मझाटोली के एक बालिका छात्रावास में रह रही 16 वर्षीय छात्रा ने छात्रावास परिसर स्थित कुएं में कूदकर अपनी जान दे दी। घटना सोमवार शाम 7 बजे की है। घटना के पीछे प्रथम दृष्टया प्रेम प्रसंग का मामला बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन में जुटी है। जानकारी के अनुसार छात्रा नवमी कक्षा में पढ़ती थीं। उसके माता पिता दोनों प्रदेश से बाहर मजदूरी करते हैं और पढ़ाई के लिए अपनी बेटी को छात्रावास में रखे हुए थे।

छात्रावास काे लॉकडाउन में खाली करा दिया गया था। वहीं कुछ छात्राएं पारिवारिक परिस्थिति व अभिभावक के अनुराेध पर छात्रावास में रह कर पढ़ाई कर रहीं है। उक्त छात्र का कुछ महीनों से बसिया लोंगा के एक युवक के साथ प्रेम प्रसंग चल रहा था। उक्त युवक गुमला में बीएड की पढ़ाई कर रहा है। छात्रावास में रह रही लड़कियाें ने बताया कि सोमवार की शाम लगभग 6:30 बजे उसकी सहेली के मोबाइल पर फोन आया, वह बात करते हुए वह अपने रूम से बाहर निकली और परिसर में ही दूर जा कर बातचीत करने लगी। शाम 7 बजे खाना खाने के लिए वह अपने रूम में नहीं अाई। उसके साथ रहने वाली छात्राओं ने उसके लिए खाना रूम में पहुंचा दिया। लेकिन 8 बजे तक वाह रूम नहीं लौटी। तब छात्रावास की वार्डन शुचिता इंदवार को छात्राओं ने सूचना दी। वार्डन स्कूल के प्राचार्य को पूरी जानकारी दी। इसके बाद प्राचार्य की सूचना पर मंगलवार की सुबह पुलिस घटना स्थल पर पहुंची और कुएं से शव को बाहर निकाल पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

