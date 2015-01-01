पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजा-अर्चना:मां छिन्नमस्तिका चाहेंगी तो शीघ्र लौट आएंगे शिक्षा मंत्री

रजरप्पाएक घंटा पहले
  • पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, पिताजी का स्वास्थ्य पहले से बेहतर है, धीरे धीरे उनकी तबीयत में सुधार हो रही है

चेन्नई के एमजीएम अस्पताल में इलाजरत राज्य के मंत्री जगरनाथ महतो के पुत्र अखिलेश कुमार महतो उर्फ राजू महतो शुक्रवार को रजरप्पा पहुंचे। उन्हाेंने यहां छिन्मस्तिका मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना भी की। उन्हें स्थानीय पुजारी लोकेश पंडा ने पूजा-अर्चना कराई। पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, पिताजी का स्वास्थ्य पहले से बेहतर है, धीरे धीरे उनकी तबीयत में सुधार हो रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि मां छिन्नमस्तिका का आशीर्वाद मिला तो जल्द ही स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटेंगे। पुत्र राजू ने कहा कि अपने पिता के लिए वे मां छिन्नमस्तिका से आशीर्वाद लेने आए हैं। मौके पर मंत्री के आप्त सचिव राजेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव, सुधीर कुमार, सुनील कुमार महतो, अजय कुमार, राजू कुमार, मुकेश मौजूद थे।

