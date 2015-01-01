पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-समाज:काली पूजा और दीपावली आज, तंत्र सिद्धि और साधना के लिए रजरप्पा में जुटेंगे देश भर के तांत्रिक, रात भर होगी पूजा

रजरप्पाएक घंटा पहले
  • काार्तिक अमावस्या पर सिद्धपीठ छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर व दक्षिणेश्वरी काली मंदिर में होगी साधना

वैसे तो साल भर तंत्र साधना कर अप्रत्याशित सफलता हासिल की जा सकती है लेकिन दशहरा, दीपावली सहित विभिन्न पर्व-त्योहारों समेत कुछ खास अवसरों पर सिद्धि का विशेष महत्व है। कार्तिक अमावस्या की काली रात में तंत्र-मंत्र सिद्धि की संभावना और ज्यादा बढ़ जाती है।

शनिवार को पड़ने वाली कार्तिक अमावस्या की रात तंत्र सिद्धि के लिए कई बड़े तांत्रिक व साधक छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर पहुंच गए हैं। तांत्रिक व साधक अमावस्या की रात को कुछ गुप्त तो कई खुले आसमान के नीचे साधना करेंगे। तंत्र-मंत्र सिद्धि के लिए यह भूमि प्रभावशाली मानी जाती है। कार्तिक अमावस्या के माैके पर भारी संख्या में साधक यहां पहुंचते हैं। मां छिन्नमस्तिका व दक्षिणेश्वरी काली मंदिर में रातभर पूजा-अर्चना होगी।

