हत्यारोपी के खिलाफ पुलिस की कार्रवाई:पुलिस ने की घर की कुर्की की, जेसीबी लगाकर घर का गेट तोड़कर सामान किया जब्त

रजरप्पा (रामगढ़)15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हत्या के आरोपी के खिलाफ कुर्की जब्ती करने से पूर्व जेसीबी मशीन से पुलिस ने गेट तोड़ा।
  • 26 अक्टूबर को युवक को गोली मारकर हत्या के आरोपी मुजफ्फर के खिलाफ डीएसपी के नेतृत्व में की गई कार्रवाई
  • पुलिस जब कुर्की के लिए पहुंची तो आरोपी की चाची द्वारा विरोध किया गया, परंतु पुलिस के कड़े रुख के बाद पीछे से हट गई

हत्या के आरोपी चितरपुर वर टोला निवासी मुजफ्फर अली उर्फ टांगा बाबा के खिलाफ डीएसपी प्रकाश सोय के नेतृत्व में रजरप्पा पुलिस ने बुधवार को कार्रवाई की। मायल निवासी इम्तियाज अंसारी (35) नामक युवक को गोली मारकर हत्या करने के आरोपी के घर पहुंचकर पुलिस ने कुर्की जब्ती की।

घर मे पड़े फर्नीचर और बर्तन जब्त

पुलिस कुर्की जब्ती के लिए जेसीबी मशीन लेकर आई थी। जेसीबी मशीन से बड़े गेट को तोड़कर पुलिस घर के अंदर प्रवेश कर जब्ती की कार्रवाई की। इसके बाद वहां रखे पलंग, कुर्सी समेत अन्य फर्नीचर और बर्तन को अपने साथ ले गई। हत्या का आरोपी फरार चल रहा है। पुलिस जब कुर्की जब्ती के लिए पहुंची तो आरोपी की चाची द्वारा विरोध किया गया, परंतु पुलिस के कड़े रुख के बाद पीछे से हट गई।

पैसे की लेनदेन के विवाद पर हुई थी हत्या

पुलिस ने बताया कि 26 सितंबर को चितरपुर के कटहल मोहल्ला में गाड़ी खरीद बिक्री के मामले में पैसे के लेनदेन का विवाद उत्पन्न होने के बाद मायल निवासी इम्तियाज अंसारी (35) को वर टोला निवासी मो. मुजफ्फर उर्फ टंगला बाबा (40) ने गोली मार दी थी। घटना को अंजाम देकर आरोपी फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने उसकी काफी तलाश की। इसके बाद कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद कुर्की की कार्रवाई की गई।

