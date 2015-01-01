पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का बदला मिजाज:दो दिनों में पारा 8 डिग्री गिरकर 10 पर पहुंचा

रजरप्पा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बारिश से बिजुलिया में रोड किनारे जलजमाव।
  • 26 नवंबर से मौसम बदलने के आसार, दो दिनों तक आसमान में छाए रहेंगे बदल
  • सुबह कुहासा और धुंध के आसार, लोगों ने ठंड से बचने के लिए निकाले स्वेटर और जैैकेट

कोरोना संकट के बीच पहली बार ठंड का पहला और जोरदार अटैक होना शुरू हो गया है। न्यूनतम तापमान में पिछले दो दिनों में हुई भारी गिरावट के बाद कनकनी बढ़ गई है। इसलिए इस महामारी के दौरान ठंड के दौरान सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। पिछले गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश के बाद शनिवार से मौसम साफ हो गया, लेकिन आसमान में बादल छंटते ही तापमान में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई। शनिवार से ही कारण शाम होते ही लोगों को ठंड का एहसास होने लगा है।

पिछले दो दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में रिकॉर्ड आठ डिग्री सेल्सियस का गिरावट दर्ज किया गया। इसके साथ ही पारा लुढ़क कर न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया है। सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस ही रहने की संभावना है। इसके कारण लोगों को कंपकंपी भरे ठंड का एहसास होने लगा है।

यह सामान्य तापमान से आठ डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है। हालांकि अधिकतम तापमान में बहुत ज्यादा फेरबदल नहीं होने के कारण दिन में लोगों को ठंड से हल्की राहत मिल सकती है। इधर ठंड बढ़ने से लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

बर्फबारी के चलते राज्य में बढ़ी ठंड

मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी के चलते ठंड बढ़ रही है। उत्तर पश्चिम की ठंडी हवाओं से झारखंड में भी ठंड बढ़नी शुरू हो गई है।

3 दिनों बाद फिर बदलेगा मौसम आसमान में छाए रहेंगे बादल

भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र, रांची के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार, अगले तीन दिनों तक मौसम साफ और शुष्क रहेगा। लेकिन, ठंड से राहत मिलने वाली नहीं है। इसके बाद 26 नवंबर से आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के कारण सुबह कोहरा और धुंध के चलते सूरज की चमक फीकी रहेगी।

आसमान में बदल जमे रहने के कारण ठंड से मामूली राहत मिल सकती है। इस दौरान न्यूनतम तापमान में सात डिग्री सेल्सियस की बढ़ोतरी हो कर 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच सकता है। लेकिन 28 नवंबर को बादल छंटने के बाद तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिरावट होने के आसार हैं।

कोरोनाकाल में ठंड से परेशानी मरीज सुबह टहलना बंद करें

रामगढ़ के चिकित्सक डाॅ. सुनील सक्सेना ने कहा कि हर्ट और दमा के मरीज फिलहाल मॉर्निंग वाॅक बंद कर दें। क्योंकि कोरोना काल में ठंड से उन्हें परेशानी बढ़ सकती है। टहलना जरूरी है तो धूप निकलने के बाद ही बाहर जाएं। भीड़-भाड़ से भी बचने की जरूरत है।

ऐसे समझें मौसम का पूर्वानुमान
तिथि न्यूनतम अधिकतम तापमान
23 नवंबर 10 डिग्री 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस।
24 नवंबर 10 डिग्री 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस।
25 नवंबर 13 डिग्री 27 डिग्री सेल्सियस।
26 नवंबर 17 डिग्री 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस।
27 नवंबर 14 डिग्री 24 डिग्री सेल्सियस।
28 नवंबर 12 डिग्र 27 डिग्री सेल्सियस।
29 नवंबर 12 डिग्री 27 डिग्री सेल्सियस।
30 नवंबर 12 डिग्री 27 डिग्री सेल्सियस।

क्योंकि ठंड में कोरोना वायरस ज्यादा एक्टिव हो सकता है। इसके अलावा खान-पान में भी ध्यान देने की ज़रुरत है। वर्ना खांसी सर्दी की चपेट में आ सकते हैं। मौसम में हो रहे बदलाव को अब नजरअंदाज करने का वक्त नहीं है। अगर आप शाम को या उसके बाद घर लौट रहे हैं तो गर्म कपड़े जरूर पहन लें। कान भी जरूर ढंके।

