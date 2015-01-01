पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:वैष्णवी लेबर्स एंड वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन कमेटी का गठन प्रेमचंद सोरेन अध्यक्ष और राजीव मुंडा सचिव बनाए गए

रजरप्पाएक घंटा पहले
  • ग्रामीणों ने आरओएम लोडिंग में मांगी भागीदारी, मशीन से लोडिंग का किया विरोध, हैंड लोडिंग पर दिया जोर

आरओएम लोडिंग विवाद के बीच ढठवाटांड़ में मायल, ढठवाटांड, कोइहरा, गांवदेवती, न्यू चिलमटुंगरी, पत्थलगढ़वा, भुचुंगडीह के दर्जनों ग्रामीणों की संयुक्त रूप से बैठक हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता मांझी हाडम बाबूदास मांझी ने की व संचालन प्रेमचंद्र सोरेन ने किया। इस दौरान बैठक में ग्रामीणों द्वारा सर्वसम्मति से रजरप्पा वाशरी में आरओएम कोयले की लोडिंग मशीन के बजाय हैंड लोडिंग कराने की मांग की गई।

इसके लिए वैष्णवी लेबर्स एंड वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन का गठन किया गया। इसमें ढठवाटांड़ के प्रेमचंद सोरेन को अध्यक्ष, मायल मुंडा टोला के राजू मुंडा को सचिव तथा कोईहारा के अर्जुन मानिकी को कोषाध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।

साथ ही रवि महतो, राजेश महतो, लाल मोहन किस्कू, नकुल मांझी, अमन महतो, आशिष मुंडा, विश्वजीत मुंडा को कार्यकारिणी का सदस्य बनाया है। नए कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों ने बैठक के बाद अपनी मांगों के समर्थन में कोल वासी के प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर आरसी सिंह को मांग पत्र सौंपा। मौके पर शोभा हंसदा, गीता देवी, अम्बावती देवी, नूनी देवी, सरिता देवी, चैती देवी, अदोरी देवी, मालती देवी, जितनी देवी, उर्मिला देवी, आरती, संजू, रामकिशन मांझी, रामनाथ सोरेन, विजय महतो सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

