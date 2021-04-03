पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दम तोड़ रहा मनोरंजन:खेलकूद को बढ़ावा देने के लिए मिले थे 42.65 लाख रुपए, पर इस्तेमाल नहीं हुए

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहलेलेखक: अंकित कुमार
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन साल पहले हुआ था कमल क्लब का गठन, रामगढ़ जिले में पंचायत स्तरीय 92, प्रखंड स्तरीय 5 और जिलास्तरीय 1 कमल क्लब रजिस्टर्ड

खेलकूद काे बढ़ावा देने के लिए निवर्तमान सरकार ने 2016 में कमल क्लब गठन को कैबिनेट से मंजूरी दी थी। इसके बाद राज्य भर में जिला, प्रखंड और पंचायत स्तर पर कमल क्लब का गठन हुआ। इसके तहत रामगढ़ जिला में 92 पंचायत स्तरीय, 5 प्रखंड स्तरीय और 1 जिलास्तर पर कमल क्लब बनाए गए। विभागीय निर्देशानुसार सभी ने विधिवत तरीके से निबंधन भी कराया। लेकिन तीन वर्ष गुजरने के बावजूद कमल क्लब को फंड नहीं मिल सका ।

जबकि जिला को कमल क्लब के लिए सत्र 2016-17 में 32 लाख 75 हजार, 2017-18 में 3 लाख 60 हजार, 2018-19 में 6 लाख 30 हजार रुपए मिला है। विभागीय उदासीनता के कारण कमल क्लब का उद्देश्य कागजों में सिमट कर रहा गया है। गौरतलब है कि राज्य में कमल क्लब का गठन युवाओं को सांस्कृतिक, सामाजिक, साहित्यिक, कला, खेलकूद, विकास कार्य, कौशल विकास एवं लोक कल्याणकारी गतिविधियों में सहयोगी बनाने के लिए हुआ था।

ऐसे कार्यों में कमल क्लब का महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निर्धारित है। कमल कमल क्लब ग्रामीण कारीगरी और हुनर का विकास करने, टीकाकरण, गर्भवती-धात्री माताओं का स्वास्थ्य जागरुकता, बेटी-बचाओं बेटी पढ़ाओं अभियान, पर्यावरण संरक्षण, नदी-नालों की स्वच्छता आदि कार्य में भूमिका तय हुई।

पंचायत, प्रखंड और जिलास्तर पर प्रतियोगिताएं कराता है क्लब

कमल क्लब के लिए कई कार्य निर्धारित किए गए हैं। इसके अनुसार पंचायत, प्रखंड और जिलास्तर पर फुटबॉल, हॉकी आदि प्रतियोगिता कराना था। इसके अलावा खेलकूद प्रोत्साहन समिति का गठन कर खेलों को बढ़ावा देना।

साथ ही पर्व, त्योहार, नृत्य, गायन, चित्रकला, नाट्यकला आदि परंपराओं का संजोए रखने की जिम्मेवारी शामिल है। साथ ही समाज की कुरीतियों को मिटाने में कमल क्लब की भूमिका तय होनी थी। महापुरुषों की जयंती पर सांस्कृतिक, लेखन-भाषण आदि प्रतियोगिता आयोजित कर सामाजिक चेतना जीवंत करने का जिम्मेवारी दिया जाना था।

पंचायत स्तर पर 1, प्रखंड स्तर पर 2 और जिला स्तर पर हर साल 5 लाख मिलने थे

पंचायत स्तर पर कमल क्लब को प्रतिवर्ष एक लाख रुपए, प्रखंड स्तरीय कमल क्लब के लिए 2 लाख रुपए, जिलास्तरीय कमल क्लब के लिए अधिकतम 5 लाख रुपए तक की अनुदान राज्य सरकार के द्वारा प्रदान करने का प्लान किया गया था। अनुदान के लिए कम से कम एक साल तक सांस्कृतिक, साहित्यिक, सामाजिक, खेलकूद, कौशल विकास, विकास कार्य गतिविधियों में निरंतर सक्रियता मानक के रुप में तय है।

फंड की कमी से कमल क्लब निष्क्रिय: उमेश

कमल क्लब जिलाध्यक्ष उमेश कुमार ने कहा कि फंड की कमी से जिला में कमल क्लब निष्क्रिय हो गई है। फंड के लिए तमाम जनप्रतिनिधियों और वरीय पदाधिकारियों से आग्रह किया जा चुका है। लेकिन किसी प्रकार की सकारात्मक पहल नहीं होने से कमल क्लब को फंड नहीं मिल सका। इसका असर खेलकूद की गतिविधियों पर भी देखने को मिल रहा है।

ऊपर से दिशा-निर्देश नहीं मिलने से राशि नहीं भेज रहे

जिला में 2017 को कमल क्लब के लिए आवंटन मिला है। लेकिन ऊपर से स्पष्ट दिशा-निर्देश नहीं मिलने के कारण कमल क्लब को राशि नहीं भेजी जा रही है। यह राज्य के सभी 24 जिले का मामला है। इसे लेकर विभागीय स्तर पर बातचीत की बात कही।

अविनेश त्रिपाठी, जिला खेल पदाधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें