कोरोना काल:कोरोना काल के दौरान ड्राइवरी लाइसेंस बनाने में 75 फीसदी की कमी

रामगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • पहले हर माह 1200 बनते थे, अभी औसतन 300 लोग ही बनवा रहे

कोरोना काल में आर्थिक गतिविधियों की कमर टूटी है। लंबे समय की लॉक डाउन ने जन-जीवन पर खासा प्रभाव डाला है। इसका भरपूर असर सरकारी कार्यालयों में दिखता है। इस बीच हमने जिला परिवहन कार्यालय के वर्तमान स्थिति का पड़ताल किया। इसमें चौकाने वाले तथ्य सामने आए। कोरोना काल से पहले प्रत्येक माह 1200 लोग ड्राइवरी लाइसेंस बनवाते थे। जिससे सरकार को करीब 18 लाख रुपए का राजस्व प्राप्त होता था। वहीं अब मात्र 300 लाेग ही ड्राइवरी लाइसेंस बनवा रहे हैं। राजस्व के साथ लाइसेंस बनवाने वालों की संख्या में 75 फीसदी की कमी आई है।

सात महीने तक बंद थी लाइसेंस बनाने की प्रक्रिया

कोरोना काल में सात माह तक ड्राइवरी लाइसेंस बनाने की प्रक्रिया बंद थी। इस दौरान 21 मार्च से 15 अक्टूबर तक एक भी ड्राइवरी लाइसेंस नहीं बन सका। हालांकि विभाग के द्वारा 16 अक्टूबर से पुनः ड्राइवरी लाइसेंस बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरु कर दी गई है।

