कोरोना काल:रामगढ़ में मिले 8 नए मरीज इलाज के दौरान 10 ठीक हुए

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 4001, एक्टिव केस 69

मंगलवार को सैंपल जांच के क्रम में जिले में कोरोना के 8 नये संक्रमित मिले हैं। नये संक्रमितों में पतरातू प्रखंड के 3, गोला 2, और रामगढ़ प्रखंड़ के 3 संक्रमित शामिल हैं। जिसमें 4 पुरुष एवं 4 महिलाएं शामिल हैं। वहीं इलाज के क्रम में 10 मरीजों का रिर्पोट निगेटिव आने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दी गई है। जिसमें पतरातू 4, मांडू 4, के अलावे रामगढ़ प्रखंड के 2 लोग शामिल हैं। अबतक कोरोना से जिले में 23 लोगों ने जान गंवाई है।

नये संक्रमितों के मिलने के साथ ही जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 4001 हो गई है। जिसमें 69 कोरोना के केस एक्टिव हैं। अबतक कोरोना को लेकर जिले में 83702 लोगों का सैंपल जांच किया गया है। जिसमें 79225 लोगों का जांच रिर्पोट निगेटिव है। अभी वर्तमान में रामगढ़ शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कोरोना के 17, मांडू 13, गोला 20, पतरातू 17, चितरपुर 2 व दुलमी में 0 केस एक्टिव हैं।

