पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नशा का कारोबार:दो लाख के अफीम के साथ धराई महिला समेत तीनों आरोपी को जेल

रामगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नशा के कारोबार में रामगढ़ के 4 और चतरा के 2 लोग शामिल

रामगढ़ पुलिस ने करीब 2 लाख रुपए कीमत के अफीम के साथ गिरफ्तार महिला समेत तीन आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया। वहीं, अफीम धंघे के मामले में कुल 6 लोगों के विरुद्घ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। थाना प्रभारी विद्या शंकर ने बताया कि सूचना पर एसडीपीओ अनुज उरांव के नेतृत्व में नईसराय के दामोदर पुल के पास छापेमारी कर दो बाइक को पकड़ा गया।

डिक्की जांच के दौरान 2 किलो 50 ग्राम अफीम बरामद किया गया। वहीं, बाइक सवार बरकाकाना निवासी सुनीता देवी, रामगढ़ के पिंटू महतो, चतरा निवासी जावेद को गिरफ्तार किया गया। पूछताछ में तीनों ने कई खुलासा किया है, बताया कि चतरा निवासी जावेद के अलावा मो नसीम अफीम लेकर रामगढ़ आया था। छापेमारी के दौरान मो नसीम के साथ बरकाकाना के विजय दांगी, छोटकी पोना के मिथिलेश कुमार भागने में सफल रहे। इन सभी पर थाना कांड संख्या 376/20 के तहत धारा 18/ 22/25 व एनडीपीएफ एक्ट में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि अनुंसधान में मामले में कई ओर महत्व जानकारी मिलने की संभावना है। छापेमारी में एसडीपीओ अनुज उरांव, पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक सोनू कुमार साहू, सोनू कुमार, महिला थाना की पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक तारामणी कुमारी, महिला आरक्षी प्रभा डुंगडुंग, सैप बल के सुबेदार उमाशंकर प्रसाद, एसडीपीओ के अंग रक्षक व चालक शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें