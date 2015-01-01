पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी प्रक्रिया:क्षत्रिय महासभा का चुनाव सर्वसम्मति से कराने की कोशिश, 15 तक नाम वापसी

रामगढ़2 दिन पहले
  • मतदाताओं को अपने पक्ष में करने के लिए घर-घर जा रहे हैं प्रत्याशी

अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा के चुनाव को लेकर इस बार जहां प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ने को अडिग हैं। वहीं महासभा के लोग मान-मनौवल के दौर में जुटे हैं। समाज के लोग प्रयास में लगे हैं कि चुनावी प्रक्रिया के तहत नाम वापसी 14-15 दिसंबर के बाद अध्यक्ष व महासचिव का चयन सर्वसम्मति से हो। इस बार महासभा के चुनाव में लोग दो खेमें बंटे हैं। पहला खेमा अध्यक्ष पद के प्रबल दावेदार सरोज सिंह का है। वहीं दूसरा खेमा रतन कुमार सिंह का है।

इस बार के चुनाव में अध्यक्ष पद के तीन व महासचिव पद के दो प्रत्याशी चुनाव में अपना नामांकन तो किये हैं। लेकिन इनमें से अध्यक्ष पद के एक प्रत्याशी आसुतोष कुमार सिंह और महासचिव पद के कुमार मृत्युंजय के नामवापसी की पूरी संभावना जता रहे हैं।

अध्यक्ष पक्ष के दोनों प्रत्याशी हर हाल में चाहते हैं चुनाव, समाज के लोग चाह रहे सर्वसम्मति बने

वर्ष 1999 में अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा के गठन के बाद अबतक चुनाव की प्रक्रिया आरंभ होते ही सर्वसम्मति से लोग पदाधिकारियों का चुनाव करते आये हैं। लेकिन इस बार अध्यक्ष पद के दोनों प्रत्याशी हर हाल में चुनाव चाहते हैं। वहीं समाज के लोगों का कहना है कि हमारा प्रयास होगा आपसी सहमति व तालमेट से कमेटी का गठन हो। वहीं अध्यक्ष पद के प्रबल दावेदार सरोज सिंह का मानना है कि चुनाव होना जरूरी है। समाज के लोग जिसे चुनेंगे, वहीं समाज का प्रतिनिधित्व करेगा।

