कार्रवाई:सार्वजनिक स्थलों पर पटाखे छोड़ने पर रोक, छोटे पंडालों में करनी होगी पूूजा

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली और काली पूजा के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी, उल्लंघन पर कार्रवाई

कोरोना काल में दीपावली और काली पूजा मनाने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से गाइडलाइन जारी किया गया है। इसका अनुपालन सभी जिले वासियों को करना होगा। इसमें सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। छोटे मंडप-पंडालों में ही पूजा करने, पंडाल के अंदर जनता के प्रवेश को रोकने, पूजा पंडाल / मंडप को सभी तरह से बैरिकेड करने, बैरिकेड के अंदर एक समय में अधिकतम 15 आयोजकों को रहने की अनुमति, सामान्य जनता/श्रद्धालु पंडाल के बैरिकेड के बाहर रहते हुए मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए दर्शन कर सकेंगे।

सामाजिक दूरी को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पूजा पंडाल के प्रभारी द्वारा छः फीट की दूरी पर अलग अलग विशिष्ट निशान बनवाने, पूजा पंडाल / मंडप के आस-पास के क्षेत्र में प्रकाश करने से संबंधित कोई सजावट नहीं करने, पूजा पंडाल / मंडप में और उसके आसपास कोई स्वागत द्वार / तोरण द्वार नहीं लगाने, जिस क्षेत्र में मूर्ति रखी गई है, उस स्थान को छोड़कर, पूजा के बाकी पंडाल / मंडप खुले रहेंगे। अदालतों/अस्पतालों के 100 मीटर के दायरे के बाहर दिन के समय (07:00 पूर्वाह्न से 09:00 बजे तक) के दौरान केवल 55 डेसिबल की सीमा तक मंत्र / पाठ / आरती के लाइव प्रसारण के लिए सार्वजनिक पता प्रणाली के उपयोग की अनुमति होगी। इसके अलावा पब्लिक एडरेस सिस्टम के माध्यम से टेप / ऑडियो / डिजिटल रिकॉर्डिंग का कोई प्रसारण नहीं होगा, सभी प्रकार का मेला प्रतिबंधित रखने, काली पूजा पंडाल / मंडप में और उसके आसपास कोई खाद्य स्टाल नहीं लगाने, सभी तरह के विसर्जन जुलूस पर रोक रहेगी। मूर्तियों को जिला प्रशासन द्वारा अनुमोदित स्थान (स्थानों) पर विसर्जित किया जाएगा। संगीत अथवा मनोरंजन / सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम पर रोक, सामुदायिक रूप से प्रसाद या भोग वितरण समारोह पर रोक, निमंत्रण पत्र जारी रखने पर रोक, पंडाल / मंडप के उद्घाटन के लिए सार्वजनिक समारोह आयोजित नहीं करने, फेस कवर / मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा।

