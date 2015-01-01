पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:भ्रूण जांच करने वालों के विरुद्ध केस करें- डीडीसी

रामगढ़8 घंटे पहले
  • बैठक में 13 आवेदनों पर की गई चर्चा

उप विकास आयुक्त रामगढ़ नागेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा की अध्यक्षता में पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट के सलाहकार समिति की बैठक हुई। इस दौरान पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट के तहत समिति के समक्ष मौजूद कुल 13 आवेदनों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। आवेदनों में नए पंजीकरण के लिए 3, नवीनीकरण के लिए 3, मशीन बदलाव हेतु 6 एवं चिकित्सक बदलाव हेतु 1 आवेदन अनुमोदन हेतु समिति के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किए गए।

समीक्षा के बाद समिति द्वारा अंतिम अनुमोदन हेतु सभी आवेदनों को उपायुक्त रामगढ़ सह जिला समुचित प्राधिकारी संदीप सिंह के समक्ष प्रस्तुत करने का निर्णय लिया गया। उप विकास आयुक्त ने सिविल सर्जन रामगढ़ को नियमित अंतराल पर पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट के तहत जांच अभियान चलाने का निर्देश दिया। कहा कि जिन संस्थाओं के द्वारा भी अवैध रूप से भ्रूण जांच किया जाता है, उनके विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज कराते हुए कड़ी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की जाए।

