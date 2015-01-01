पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपरेंटिस संघ का ऐलान...:सीसीएल दरभंगा हाउस में 23 नवंबर से होगा बेमियादी अनशन

रामगढ़13 घंटे पहले
एमएमटी ग्राउंड में मंगलवार को अपरेंटिस संघ की बैठक हुई। इसकी अध्यक्षता जिलाध्यक्ष राजकिशोर सिंह और संचालन सचिव सुरेंद्र यादव ने किया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि सीसीएल कोल क्षेत्र में हमलोगों का एक वर्ष का अपरेंटिस कोर्स समाप्त हो चुका है। हम सभी कुशल प्रशिक्षु बन चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी नौकरी का अवसर नहीं मिल रहा है।

इसके अलावा हमलोगों ने सीसीएल को 9 सूत्री मांग पत्र सौंपा है। इस पर भी अब तक सकारात्मक कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी है। जिसके खिलाफ 23 नवंबर से दरभंगा हाउस के समीप अनिश्चितकालीन अनशन का ऐलान किया गया। मौके पर जिला उपाध्यक्ष विवेक कुमार ठाकुर, सचिव सुरेंद्र यादव, कोषाध्यक्ष बबलू गिरि, महामंत्री गणेश महतो, भीम रजवार, विकास कुमार, सुबोध, सुभाष शर्मा, अजीत कुमार, ज्ञानेंद्र कुमार, आकाश गुप्ता, उदय कुमार, मो. अजहर, मोहन लाल, उमेश कुमार, संजय कुमार, दिनेश कुमार, धीरेंद्र प्रसाद, जयप्रकाश महतो, प्रफुल्ल कुमार आदि मौजूद थे।

