श्रमिक संगठन के नेताओं ने शुरू की तैयारी:26 की देशव्यापी हड़ताल पर अड़े श्रमिक संगठन सीसीएल प्रबंधन का वेतन काटने का अल्टीमेटम

रामगढ़/रजरप्पा3 घंटे पहले
  • यूनियन का दावा- कोयला उद्योग पर पड़ेगा व्यापक असर

देशभर के प्रमुख केंद्रीय मजदूर संगठनों के फेडरेशनों के आह्वान पर 26 नवंबर को होने वाली देशव्यापी हड़ताल की तैयारी कोयला उद्योग में शुरू कर दी गई है। सोमवार को जिले की विभिन्न कोलियरियों में हड़ताल की सफलता के लिए पिट मीटिंग की गई। नेताओं के अनुसार 26 नवंबर को होने वाली देशव्यापी हड़ताल का असर कोयला उद्योग में ऐतिहासिक होगा।

इसके अलावा भी रेलवे, बैंकिंग सेक्टर, बीमा सेक्टर और स्टील सेक्टर के साथ सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र के उपक्रम(पीएसयू) से जुड़े मजदूर किसान हड़ताल में शामिल होंगे। इसी प्रकार अन्य सेक्टरों में भी हड़ताल की तैयारी जोर शोर से की जा रही है। एक ओर मजदूर संगठनों द्वारा हड़ताल को सफल बनाने की तैयारी की जा रही है, वहीं प्रबंधन मजदूरों से हड़ताल पर नहीं जाने की अपील कर रहा है।

इस संबंध में सोमवार को सीसीएल के सीएमडी पीएम प्रसाद ने कोयला कर्मियों से 26 नवंबर को आहूत हड़ताल पर नहीं जाने की अपील की। सीएमडी के अनुसार वार्षिक लक्ष्य 86 मिलियन कोयला उत्पादन का है। कोयले से देश की ऊर्जा को गति मिलती है। हड़ताल से इस पर प्रतिकूल असर पड़ेगा।

औद्योगिक विवाद अधिनियम 1947 की धारा 2 खंड (ढ़) के प्रावधानों के अनुसार कोयला उद्योग को लोक उपयोगी सेवा घोषित की गई। किसी भी प्रकार की हड़ताल गैर कानूनी है। इसमें भाग लेने की स्थिति में काम नहीं तो वेतन नहीं लागू होगा। उन्होंने कर्मचारियों व श्रमिक संगठनों से भी पुनर्विचार कर हड़ताल को वापस लेने की अपील की।

कोयला क्षेत्र से संबद्ध यूनियन की मांग- रोका जाए विनिवेश

  • कोलइंडिया लिमिटेड व अन्य सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों के विनिवेश की प्रक्रियाओं को रोक दिया जाए।
  • काॅमर्शियल माइनिंग के तहत प्राइवेट एजेंसियों को कोल ब्लॉकों की नीलामी बंद किया जाए।
  • सीएमपीडीआईएल के साथ एमएससीएल के विलय और कोल इंडिया लिमिटेड से सीएमपीडीआईएल को अलग करने के प्रस्ताव पर रोक लगाई जाए।
  • श्रमिकों के अधिकारों को कटौती करने वाला श्रम कानूनों में संशोधन बंद किया जाए।

ये हैं अन्य सेक्टर की मांगें

  1. 44 श्रम कानून को समाप्त कर मजदूर विरोधी 4 लेबर कोड में बदलने का निर्णय वापस लिया जाए।
  2. न्यूनतम वेतन 21 हजार करने व केन्द्र और राज्य में समान वेतन देने की मांग।
  3. आंगनबाड़ी, एमडीएम अन्य ठेका, संविदा कर्मी को सरकारी कर्मी घोषित किया जाए।
  4. सेवारत कर्मियों को 50वर्ष आयु व 33 वर्ष की सेवा के बाद जबरन रिटायर करना बंद करें।
  5. सार्वजनिक उपक्रमों का निजीकरण व विनिवेशीकरण बंद किया जाए।
  6. मनरेगा व निर्माण मजदूरों की पेंशन 3 हजार कर उनके सभी लाभों में वृद्धि करें।
  7. ठेका, संविदा, आउटसोर्स प्रणाली की जगह स्थाई और नियमित रोजगार की व्यवस्था करें।

10 यूनियनों का दम...ये संगठन हड़ताल में शामिल होंगे

इंटक (इंडियन नेशनल ट्रेड यूनियन कांग्रेस), एटक (ऑल इंडिया ट्रेड यूनियन कांग्रेस), एचएमएस (हिंद मजदूर सभा), सीटू (सेंटर ऑफ इंडियन ट्रेड यूनियन), एआईयूटीयूसी (ऑल इंडिया यूनाइटेड ट्रेड यूनियन सेंटर), टीयूसीसी (ट्रेड यूनियन को-आॅर्डिनेशन सेंटर), सेवा (सेल्फ एम्प्लॉयज वुमेंस एसोसिएशन), एआईसीसीटीयू(ऑल इंडिया सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ ट्रेड यूनियन), एलपीएफ (लेबर प्रोग्रेसिव फेडरेशनल), यूटीयूसी (यूनाइटेड ट्रेड यूनियन कांग्रेस)।

सरकारी उपक्रम, जहां हड़ताल होगी

कोल इंडिया लिमिटेड, स्टील अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया, शिपिंग कॉरपोरेशन ऑफ़ इंडिया, भारत अर्थमूवर्स लिमिटेड, भारतीय डाक विभाग, एयर इंडिया, भारतीय रेल, बैंकिंग सेक्टर, बीमा सेक्टर, भारत पेट्रोलियम, आयरन सेक्टर, दूरसंचार सेक्टर।

केंद्र सरकार मजदूर और किसान विरोधी, इसलिए राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की जरूरत

मजदूर और किसान विरोधी नीति की वजह से केंद्र के खिलाफ आंदोलन का रास्ता अख्तियार करना पड़ रहा है। देश के प्रमुख सेक्टरों के अलावा इसका विरोध कोयला खदान में कार्यरत मजदूर व कर्मचारी भी करेंगे। कॉमर्शियल माइनिंग से कोल इंडिया का अस्तित्व खत्म करने की साजिश रची जा रही है। इसका जवाब 26 नवंबर को देशभर के मजदूर हड़ताल को सफल बना कर देंगे।

डीडी रामनंदन, महासचिव, सीटू।

