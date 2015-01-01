पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएमडी के सख्त निर्देश:सीएमडी ने लिया बरका-सयाल की खुली खदानों का जायजा, कोयला उत्पादन बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिया

उरीमारी4 घंटे पहले
सीसीएल के सीएमडी पीएम प्रसाद ने मंगलवार को बरका-सयाल कोयलांचल का दौरा किया। सीएमडी ने प्रक्षेत्र की उरीमारी, बिरसा व न्यू बिरसा परियोजना का निरीक्षण कर उत्पादन व उत्पादकता संबंधित जानकारी लेते हुए अधिकारियों को कई परामर्श भी दिए।

मौके पर सीएमडी ने स्थानीय अधिकारियों को उत्पादन बढ़ाने को लेकर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि लक्ष्य प्राप्ति के लिए हमलोगों को सजग रहते हुए हर हाल में उत्पादन को बढ़ाना होगा। ताकि कोल इंडिया में सीसीएल का परफार्मेंस बेहतर रह सके।

मौके पर बिरसा पीओ कुमार सौरभ, सौंदा डी पीओ पीसी राय, उरीमारी पीओ पीके सिन्हा, बिरसा मैनेजर रामेश्वर मुंडा, ईएंडएम अमरेंद्र कुमार, सर्वेयर अनिल पांडेय, राजीव रंजन सहित प्रक्षेत्र के कई अधिकारी मौजूद थे। इधर, निरीक्षण के दौरान बिरसा परियोजना में सीएमडी ने विस्थापित समिति उरीमारी के विस्थापितों से वार्ता की।

वार्ता के दौरान विस्थापितों ने सीएमडी से परियोजना में अधिक कोयला उत्पादन को ले नई मशीन देने की मांग की। विस्थापितों ने कहा कि उत्पादन अधिक होने से रोजगार का एक मात्र साधन लोकल सेल में कोयला उपलब्ध हो सकेगा। सीएमडी ने विस्थापितों को आश्वस्त किया कि आपकी मांगों पर सकारात्मक पहल किया जायेगा।

मौके पर समिति के संरक्षक दसई मांझी, दिनेश करमाली, कार्तिक मांझी, सुखू मांझी, खेपन मांझी, संतोष प्रजापति, तालो हांसदा, सुरेश मुर्मू, मनोज सिंह, शिकारी टुडू, सुरेश प्रजापति, राजू पावरिया, खेमलाल बेसरा, सुरेंद्र करमाली, अजय साव, पुरन टुडू, तुला करमाली कई लोग मौजूद थे।

