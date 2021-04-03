पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गरीबों के आशियाने की रकम पर डाका:साइबर ठगों ने आवास योजना के 78 लाख रुपए निकाले, पुलिस ने शुरू की पड़ताल

रामगढ़एक घंटा पहले
बैंक के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करतीं एसडीओ कृति श्री। - Dainik Bhaskar
बैंक के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करतीं एसडीओ कृति श्री।
  • छत्तीसगढ़ और बिहार से निकाले पैसे, चौथे चेक क्लीयरेंस में हुआ खुलासा

रामगढ़ प्रखंड के सरकारी बचत खाता से तीन क्लोन चेक के माध्यम से छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर व बिहार के बेगुसराय के बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा शाखा से 78 लाख सात हजार रुपए की अवैध निकासी की गई है। चौथे क्लोन चेक से गौहाटी शाखा से 18 लाख 75 हजार रुपए के चेक क्लीयरेंस के दौरान फर्जी निकासी का मामला पकड़ा गया। मामले का खुलासा होने के बाद प्रशासनिक महकमा में हड़कंप मच गया।

क्योंकि जिन तीन चेक नंबर के माध्यम से राशि की निकासी की गई। ये सभी चेक प्रखंड कार्यालय के नाजिर के पास मौजूद हैं। अवैध निकासी को लेकर बैंक व प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों ने जांच पड़ताल आरंभ की।

बीडीओ ऐनी रिंकू कुजूर ने रामगढ़ थाने में अवैध निकासी किये जाने मामले में बैंक के दोषी पदाधिकारी व जालसाज व्यक्ति को चिन्हित कर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही है। इधर पुलिस रामगढ़ थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। बताया जाता है कि बीडीओ पदनाम से देना बैंक रामगढ़ शाखा में सरकारी बचत खाता (इंदिरा आवास योजना ) 126410031299 संधारित है।

इस खाते में 19 अक्तूबर 2020 को निर्गत बैंक स्टेटमेंट के तहत खाता में 1 करोड़ 23 लाख 21 हजार 518 रुपए जमा था। उक्त शाखा बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में विलय हो गया। बीडीओ ऐनी रिंकू कुजूर 6 अगस्त 2020 को प्रभार प्राप्ति के बाद 8 अगस्त को कार्यालय के माध्यम से बैंक को उनके हस्ताक्षर का नमूना व मोबाइल नंबर बैंक को मुहैया कराया गया था।

बैंक ने उनके हस्ताक्षर का नमूना अपडेट कर लिया, लेकिन मोबाइल नंबर को खाते के साथ लिंक नहीं किया। इस बीच तीन फरवरी की शाम ज्वाइंट मैनेजर मनीष कुमार सिन्हा व देना बैंक के पूर्व शाखा प्रबंधक ने प्रखंड कार्यालय पहुंचकर बताया कि 29 जनवरी को उनके इंदिरा आवास के खाते से 18,75000 रुपए का चेक नंबर (024034) क्लीयरेंस के लिया आया है।

इसपर बीडीओ ने बैंक अधिकारियों को बताया कि उनके द्वारा कोई भी चेक निर्गत नहीं किया गया है। उक्त नंबर के सभी चेक कार्यालय में मौजूद हैं। वहीं बीडीओ ऐनी रिंकू कुजूर ने बताया कि चेक क्लीयरेंस के दौरान बैंक ने पूर्व बीडीओ नम्रता जोशी के जिस रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर 8789759374 पर संपर्क किया। उक्त नंबर 29 जनवरी को 11 बजे के बाद केवाईसी अपडेट नहीं होने का मैसेज आने के बाद बंद हो गया है।

कहां से कितने पैसे निकाले

  • 29 जनवरी-(फस्ट हाफ में) सुहास चंद्र काले के नाम से छत्तीसगढ़ (रायपुर) गांधी चौक बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा शाखा से 35 लाख 21 हजार ट्रांस्फर हुआ।
  • 29 जनवरी- ( सेकेंड हाफ में) सुहास चंद्र काले के नाम से छत्तीसगढ़ ( रायपुर ) गांधी चौक बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा शाखा से 35 लाख ट्रांस्फर हुआ।
  • 2 फरवरी- कौशल यादव के नाम से बिहार के बेगुसराय के बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा शाखा से 7 लाख 86 हजार ट्रांसफर हुआ। इसका सत्यापन ज्वाइंट मैनेजर मनीष कुमार सिन्हा व देना बैंक के पूर्व शाखा प्रबंधक द्वारा किया गया। जबकि बेगुसराय शाखा मामले में मनीष कुमार सिन्हा व बैंक अधिकारी नुपूर छवि द्वारा सत्यापन किया गया था।

मामला ऐसे आया पकड़ में

3 फरवरी को बापी तिवारी के नाम से असम के गौहाटी बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा शाखा से 18 लाख 75 हजार का चेक क्लीयरेंस के लिए लगाया गया था। जिसपर बैंक के अधिकारियों को लगातार लाखों रुपए की निकासी के बाद शक होने पर प्रखंड कार्यालय में संपर्क साधा व चेक निर्गत से संबंधित जानकारी ली। उस समय अधिकारियों के होश उड़ गये, जब पता चला कि ये सभी राशि फर्जीवाड़ा कर अवैध निकासी की गई है।

हर हाल में रिकवरी चाहिए : एसडीओ

फर्जी निकासी के बाद गुरुवार को एसडीओ कीर्तिश्री ने बैंक के रीजनल पदाधिकारियों व स्थानीय बीओबी शाखा के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। उन्होंने बैंक के पदाधिकारियों से स्पष्ट कहा कि उन्हें हर हाल में गबन किये गये सरकारी राशि का रिकवरी चाहिए। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि मामले की जांच आरंभ हो गई है। जांच में दोषी पाये जानेवाले पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बैंक की चूक की होगी जांच चेक क्लोन का है मामला

बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा रांची के रीजनल मैनेजर प्रीति सिन्हा ने बताया कि चेक क्लोन का मामला लग रहा है। क्लीयरेंस की प्रक्रिया को पूरी की गई है। लेकिन क्लीयरेंस में बैंक के चूक की जांच की जाएगी। वहीं रायपुर व बेगुसराय में अवैध निकासी मामले में भी केस किया जाएगा।

स्टेटमेंट, कॉल डिटेल्स जांच रहे : थाना प्रभारी

रामगढ़ थाना प्रभारी विद्या शंकर ने बताया कि सरकारी खाता से 78 लाख 7 हजार निकासी की जांच शुरु कर दी गई है। पुलिस अधिकारियों की टीम बैंक का स्टेटमेंट और कॉल डिटेल (सीडीआर) की जांच कर रही है।

