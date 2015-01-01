पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Ramgarh
  • Development Work Stopped In All 8 Wards Due To Financial Crisis In The Cantonment Board, Vice President Sought Cooperation From Deputy Commissioner By Giving Memorandum

संकट में शहर की सरकार:छावनी बोर्ड में वित्तीय संकट से सभी 8 वार्डों में रुके विकास कार्य, उपाध्यक्ष ने ज्ञापन देकर उपायुक्त से मांगा सहयोग

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • छावनी का राजस्व बढ़ाने को लेकर बोर्ड ने वार्ड सदस्याें से मांगे सुझाव

कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड की वित्तीय संकट के कारण शहरी क्षेत्र के आठ वार्डो का विकास कार्य ठप हो गया है। बुनियादी व्यवस्था सहित नागरिक सुविधा प्रभावित हो रही है। फंड कमी के वजह से कई कार्य नहीं हो पा रहा है। वार्षिक बजट में कटौती का भी असर दिख रहा है। ऐसी स्थिति में बोर्ड उपाध्यक्ष अनमोल सिंह ने सरकार व प्रशासन को समस्या से अवगत कराते हुए बुनियादी सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए सहयोग मांगा है। इसे लेकर उन्होंने डीसी संदीप सिंह को ज्ञापन सौपा है।

वहीं, दूसरी ओर बोर्ड के सीईओ एसएस हरि विजय ने राजस्व बढ़ाने के लिए चार कर्मचारियों की सुझाव समिति बनाई है और इस समिति ने आठ वार्डो को पत्र लिख कर सुझाव मांगा है। वार्ड सदस्यों ने बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों द्वारा वार्ड सदस्यों से सुझाव मांगने पर अपत्ति जताई है। कहा है कि किसी वार्ड सदस्य को शामिल करना चाहिए। कहा जाए तो बोर्ड की वित्तीय संकट के बीच समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं होने से स्थिति गंभीर होती जाएगी।

