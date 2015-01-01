पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:धनतेरस आज, सुबह 6.30 बजे पूजा, रात 8 बजे तक खरीदी के शुभ मुहूर्त

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • आरोग्य के देव भगवान धनवंतरी की पूजा आज, खरीदारी के लिए भी बन रहा है शुभ मुहूर्त, चौघड़िया व स्थिर लग्न में लक्ष्मी-गणेश की पूजा फलदायी
  • दोपहर 12.05 बजे से 2.47 तक, शाम 4 से 5.30 बजे भी शुभ घड़ी

आरोग्य देव के रुप में भगवान धनवंतरी की पूजा की जाती है। दीपावली धनतेरस पर उनकी पूजा व आराधना का अलग महत्व है। इसलिए, 12 नवंबर को भगवान धनवंतरी की पूजा होगी। इस दिन खरीदारी की भी शुभ मुहूर्त है। जबकि, 13 नवंबर को भी धनतेरस का शुभ मुहूर्त है। वहीं, 14 नवंबर को दीपावली पर चौघडिय़ा व स्थिर लग्न में श्रीलक्ष्मी-गणेश की पूजा होगी। कहा जाए तो यह दीपावली विशेष संयोग के साथ व्यवसायियों सहित सभी लोगों के लिए शुभ फलदायक है।

धनवंतरी पर पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त सोना की कर सकते हैं खरीदारी

भगवान धनवंतरी की पूजा के विशेष मुहूर्त बन रहा है। इस पूजा के लिए गुरुवार की प्रातः 6.30 बजे से 8 बजे तक, दोपहर 12.10 बजे से 2.50 बजे तक और संध्या 7.20 बजे से रात 8.55 बजे तक पूजा का शुभ समय है। इस समय में सोना-चांदी सहित अन्य सामानों की खरीदारी करना भी शुभ है।

