डीसी की अपील:बच्चों और बुजुर्गों को घाट पर न लाएं, मास्क पहनें, पुण्य कमाएं

रामगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी ने किया बिजुलिया तालाब व दामोदर छठ पूजा घाट का निरीक्षण

डीसी संदीप सिंह ने गुरुवार को पदाधिकारियों के साथ शहरी क्षेत्र के बिजुलिया तालाब और दामोदर नदी स्थित छठ घाट में पूजा की तैयारियों को लेकर जायजा लिया। निरीक्षण के क्रम में उन्होंने दोनों छठ पूजा घाट के पूजा समिति के सदस्यों को छठ पूजा के दौरान सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने समिति के सदस्यों से स्पष्ट कहा कि कोई भी व्यक्ति को बिना मास्क लगाये घाट परिसर में प्रवेश नहीं करना चाहिए। घाट के समीप किसी प्रकार का स्टॉल नहीं लगाया जाएगा। साथ ही सार्वजनिक स्थल पर पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। वहीं उन्होंने प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों से छठवर्तियों की सुविधा के लिए साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था को दुरुस्त करने के साथ-साथ जमीन समतलीकरण के अलावे छठवर्तियों की सुरक्षा का पुख्ता इंतजाम करने को कहा। छठवर्तियों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए पानी की गहराई को देखते हुए बिजुलिया तालाब, दामोदर नदी सहित विभिन्न घाटों में बैरीकेडिंग कराने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से नाव और गोताखारों की व्यवस्था करने का भी निर्देश दिया। डीसी द्वारा छठ पूजा घाट के निरीक्षण के क्रम में एसी जुगनू मिंज, एसडीपीओ अनुज कुमार, कार्यपालक दंडाधिकारी विशाल कुमार, सीओ भोला शंकर महतो, सहायक जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी शशांक शेखर मिश्रा के अलावे छठ पूजा समिति के कई सदस्य शामिल थे।

