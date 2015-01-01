पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध-प्रदर्शन:मिक्सोपैथी के विरोध में डॉक्टर रहे हड़ताल पर, ओपीडी बंद रहने से भटकते रहे मरीज

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • डेढ़ सौ से ज्यादा सरकारी व गैर सरकारी अस्पतालों में लटका रहा ताला

आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सकों को मॉर्डन प्रैक्टिस ( सर्जरी ) का अधिकार दिये जाने के विरोध में आईएमए के आह्वान पर शुक्रवार को सभी सरकारी व गैर सरकारी अस्पताल के डॉक्टर कलमबंद हड़ताल पर रहे। सुबह छह बजे से शाम छह बजे तक जिले के लगभग डेढ़ सौ से ज्यादा अस्पतालों में ताला लटके रहने से ओपीडी सेवा बाधित रही। जबकि इमरजेंसी चालू रहा। डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल की वजह से दूर-दराज व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से शहर में इलाज के लिए आई गर्भवती माताएं व अन्य मरीज दिनभर इलाज के लिए भटकते रहे।

देर शाम डॉक्टरों के हड़ताल समाप्त होने के बाद मरीज किसी तरह अपना इलाज करा घर लौटे। हड़ताल के दौरान आईएमए अध्यक्ष डॉ एसपी सिंह के नेतृत्व में दर्जनों की संख्या में डॉक्टर ओल्ड सदर अस्पताल परिसर में जुटे। जहां सरकार के गलत चिकित्सा नीति का विरोध जताते हुए डॉक्टरों ने प्रदर्शन किया। मौके पर झासा के डॉ मृत्युंजय, डॉ आर आजम, डॉ सुधीर आर्या, डॉ अजय मिश्रा, डॉ अकरम सहित कई डॉक्टर शामिल थे।

