एक्शन में विभाग:रामगढ़ के 20379 उपभोक्ताओं पर 36 करोड़ का बिजली बिल बकाया, वसूली को एक्शन में विभाग

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  विभाग : बकाया जमा करें वर्ना कटेगी बिजली जनता : कोरोना में राहत दें, कनेक्शन न काटें

कोरोना महामारी के बीच अनलॉक के बाद सरकारी विभाग में राजस्व संग्रह पर जोर है। 7 महीने बाद विद्युत विभाग बिजली उपभोक्ताओं से बकाया बिल वसूलने के लिए मुहिम चला रहा है। इसके लिए विभाग ने रामगढ़ जिले के बकाएदारों की सूची तैयार की है। इसमें 5 से 10 हजार रुपए तक के बकाएदार शामिल हैं। बिल जमा करने के लिए विभागीय स्तर पर शिविर लगाई जा रही है। वहीं बिल जमा नहीं करने वाले 1217 उपभोक्ताओं की बिजली काट दी गई है।

विभाग का कहना है कि बकाया बिल जमा नहीं करने पर उपभोक्ताओं का कनेक्शन काट दिया जाएगा। वहीं उपभोक्ताओं का कहना है कि कोरोना काल में सभी सरकारी विभागों ने राहत दिया है। ऐसे में बिजली विभाग को भी बिल जमा करने में राहत देनी चाहिए। या तो विभाग कुछ मोहलत दे या फिर किश्तों में बिजली बिल ले। रामगढ़ जिले में दो डिवीजन रामगढ़ व कुजू क्षेत्र में 20379 बकाएदार है। इसमें, रामगढ़ में 9478 उपभोक्ताओं पर 17 करोड़ 99 लाख 4हजार 269 रुपए बकाया है। वहीं, कुजू में 10901 के बिजली उपभोक्ताओं पर 18 करोड़ 49 लाख 36 हजार 647 रुपए बकाया है। इन उपभोक्ताओं पर कुल 36 करोड़ 48 लाख 40 हजार 916 रुपए बकाया है। पिछले 10 अक्टूबर से चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत 18 करोड़ 91 लाख रुपए का बकाया वसूली किया गया है।

