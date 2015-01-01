पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेस्क्यू:कुएं में गिरा हाथी का बच्चा, रात भर उसे घेरे रहे हाथी, सुबह वन विभाग की टीम ने लोगों की मदद से निकाला

मगनपुरएक घंटा पहले
  गोला के लिपिया जारा की घटना

गोला प्रखंड के सुदूरवर्ती लिपिया जारा गांव में बीती रात हाथियों के झुंड में शामिल एक हाथी का बच्चा दशरथ महतो के खेत के धंसे हुए कुएं में गिर गया। हाथियों का झुंड बच्चे को सूंढ़ से पकड़कर रात भर निकालने का प्रयास करता रहा, लेकिन नहीं निकाल पाये। सुबह होते ही इसकी सूचना पाकर आसपास के गांवों लाेगाें की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। ग्रामीणों ने भी कुएं से बच्चे को निकालने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन हाथियों का झुंड बच्चे को चारो तरफ से घेरे हुए था।

ग्रामीण कुएं के पास जाना चाहते पर हाथियों का झुंड लोगों पर टूट पड़ता। जिससे ग्रामीण बच्चे को बाहर नहीं निकाल सके और इसकी सूचना वन विभाग को दी। सूचना पर पहुंची वन विभाग की टीम ने गिरे हुए हाथी के बच्चे को ग्रामीणों की मदद से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया। इस दौरान ग्रामीणाें ने हाथी के बच्चे के साथ सेल्फी भी ली।

