तैयारी:गोबरदरहा के किसानों ने खेतों में लगाए काले गेहूं के बीज

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
उप परियोजना निदेशक की देखरेख में काला गेहूं के बीज लगाते किसान।

रामगढ़ प्रखंड के गोबरदरहा गांव के किसान भुनेश्वर महतो के नेतृत्व में चार किसानों के समूह ने मंगलवार को अपने खेतों में कृषि प्रौद्योगिकी प्रबंधन अभिकरण (आत्मा) के उप परियोजना निदेशक चंद्रमौली के मार्गदर्शन पर काला गेहूं के बीज लगाए। सधनीकरण पद्धति से गेहूं की खेती करने पर किसान को प्रति एकड़ मात्र दस-बारह किलो बीज लगता है।

इस संबंध में आत्मा के उप परियोजना निदेशक चंद्रमौली ने बताया कि काले गेहूं में फाइबर कंटेट होने के कारण इसे कैंसर और डाइबिटीज रोगियों के लिए गुणकारी माना गया है। सामान्य गेहूं से चार गुना महंगा बिकता है। काला गेहूं कैंसर, डायबिटीज, मोटापा और तनाव की बीमारी में गुणकारी हैं।

सामान्य तौर पर गेहूं के बीज 18 रुपए किलो तक मिल जाता है जबकि काले गेहूं के बीज 100-120 रुपए किलो तक मिलते हैं। काले गेहूं की बुवाई समय से एवं पर्याप्त नमी पर करना चाहिए। देर से बुवाई करने पर उपज में कमी होती है। जैसे-जैसे बुवाई में विलम्ब होता जाता है, गेहूं की पैदावार में गिरावट की दर बढ़ती चली जाती है। गेहूं की बुवाई सीडड्रिल से करने पर उर्वरक एवं बीज की बचत की जा सकती है।

