ध्वस्त:देसी-विदेशी शराब बेचने पर पांच होटल संचालकों को जेल

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • मंगलवार की सुबह रामगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के कांकेबार और गढ़बांध क्षेत्र में छापेमारी कर अवैध देसी शराब की दो भट्ठी को ध्वस्त किया गया

रामगढ़ एसपी प्रभात कुमार के निर्देश पर जिले के सभी थाना, ओपी क्षेत्र में अवैध शराब, गांजा व मादक पदार्थों के खिलाफ लगातार छापेमारी की जा रही है। इस दौरान भारी मात्रा में अवैध महुआ शराब को नष्ट किया गया है। वहीं, कई भट्ठी को तोड़ा गया है। मंगलवार की सुबह रामगढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के कांकेबार और गढ़बांध क्षेत्र में छापेमारी कर अवैध देसी शराब की दो भट्ठी को ध्वस्त किया गया।

जबकि, कांकेबार में 40 किलो जावा महुआ व 7 लीटर महुुआ शराब और गढ़बांध में 120 किलो जावा महुआ व 20 लीटर देसी महुआ शराब को नष्ट किया गया। दूसरी ओर सोमवार की रात्रि को शहर के टायर मोड़, फोरलेन बाइपास, नईसराय, बाजारटांड, गोलपार क्षेत्र के होटलों में छापेमारी की गई। पुलिस ने होटलों से 36 बीयर, विदेशी शराब की फुल, हाफ व क्वार्टर की 42 बोतलें व देसी महुआ शराब 7 लीटर जब्त किया गया। जबकि, पुलिस ने हुहुवा के अरुण कुमार मुंडा, नईसराय के प्रेम नवीन केरकेट्टा, कांकेबार के चुरामन महतो, बिजुलिया के प्रदीप सिंह, बलसगरा के राम कुमार महतो को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस ने थाना कांड संख्या 355/20 के तहत धारा 272,273,290 व 34 भादवि में पांच लोगों के विरुद्घ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। पुलिस ने कानूनी कागजी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर गिरफ्तार पांचों को जेल भेज दिया।

