आज पहला अर्घ्य:दामोदर नदी और बिजुलिया तालाब घाट पर व्रतियों के लिए बिछाए फूल

रामगढ़11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू
  • श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा में घाटों पर नाव और गोताखोर तैनात रहेंगे, प्रशासन ने की व्यवस्था

महापर्व छठ पूजा को लेकर छठ व्रती सूप दउरा को फलों से सजा रही है। छठ गीत गाकर छठ व्रती सूप का प्रसाद ठेकुवा बना रही है। भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने की विधि-विधान कर रही है। सूर्य उपासना के छठ पूजा को लेकर सभी घरों के आंगन भक्ति व आस्था के दीपों से जगमग हो रही है।

लोग आस्था और भक्ति सागर में डूबे हुए है। चहुंओर छठ गीतों से वातावरण गुंजायमान हो रहा है। पवित्रता के साथ सभी छठ घाट बनाए है। शहर के दामोदर नदी, बिजुलिया तालाब, हरिहर नदी, जारा बस्ती डैम, पतरातू बस्ती तालाब, गढ़बांध तालाब, कैथा तालाब व अन्य जलाशयों में छठ घाट बनाए गए है। शुक्रवार की संध्या को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दी जाएगी। प्रमुख छठ घाटों में करीब एक लाख छठ व्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पण करेगी। वहीं, शनिवार की अहले सुबह उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दी जाएगी। छठ घाटों को स्वच्छ बनाने के साथ सुंदर ढंग से सजाया जा रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण महामारी के मद्देनजर प्रशासन ने महापर्व को लेकर सुरक्षा को लेकर कई व्यवस्था की है। दो किमी के दायरे में दामोदर नदी व बिजुलिया तालाब के छठ घाटों में नाव, गोताखोर तैनात किए गए है। वहीं, बिजुलिया तालाब में गहरे पानी से पहले बेरिकेटिंग किया गया है। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट के साथ पुलिस बल तैनात किए गए हैं।

सूर्य उपासना और आस्था का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन छठ व्रतियों ने पवित्रता के साथ खरना की पूजा की। गुरुवार की देर शाम छठ व्रतियों ने खरना की पूजा कर खीर व रोटी बनाई। यह प्रसाद मिट्‌टी के चूल्हे में आम की लकड़ी जलाकर बनाने के बाद भाेग चढ़ाया। इसके बाद खरना का प्रसाद लोगों के बीच बांटा गया। शाम से लेकर देर रात तक प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के लिए लोगों की आस्था दिखी और चहल पहल बनी रही। इसके साथ ही छठ व्रतियों का 36 घंटें का निर्जला व्रत प्रारंभ हो गया। शुक्रवार की शाम को छठ व्रती अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को प्रथम अर्घ्य देगी। वहीं, शनिवार की अहले सुबह उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को व्रतियों द्वारा अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। हजारों लोग भी आराधना कर अर्घ्य अर्पण करेंगे। छठ घाटों में कथा, हवन और आरती के बाद छठ व्रती प्रसाद ग्रहण कर व्रत तोड़ेंगी।

छठ पूजा समितियों ने की िवद्युत व्यवस्था
छठ पूजा समितियों की ओर से शहर के छठ घाटों में विद्युत की व्यवस्था की गई है। थाना चौक पूजा समिति ने नदी में भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमा स्थापित की है। श्रीश्री छठ पूजा महासमिति थाना चौक के अध्यक्ष सतीश गुप्ता ने बताया कि मुख्य अतिथि गिरिडीह सांसद चंद्रप्रकाश चौधरी भगवान सूर्य की प्रतिमा पर पूजा करेंगे।

सांसद चंद्रप्रकाश ने लिया घाटों का जायजा
गिरिडीह सांसद चंद्रप्रकाश चौधरी ने शहर के बिजुलिया तालाब सहित कई छठ घाटों का निरीक्षण कर तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि दो दिनों में घाटों की सफाई व्यवस्था सराहनीय है। प्रशासन से घाटों में नाव,गोताखोर,लाइट सहित सुरक्षा के समुचित व्यवस्था करने को कहा। सांसद ने छठ पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दी।

