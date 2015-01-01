पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुख्यमंत्री को मांगपत्र:इको सेंसिटिव जोन के नियमों में परिवर्तन करे सरकार : विधायक

महुआडांड़44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनिका विधानसभा क्षेत्र को पर्यटन हब के तौर पर विकसित करे सरकार

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन के तीन दिवसीय नेतरहाट प्रवास के दौरान स्थानीय विधायक रामचंद्र सिंह ने भी मुख्यमंत्री को मनिका विधानसभा क्षेत्र से संबंधित समस्याओं को प्रमुखता से उठाते हुए मांग पत्र सौंपा। मांग पत्र में विधायक रामचंद्र सिंह ने विधानसभा क्षेत्र में इको सेंसिटिव जॉन में प. सिंहभूम के दलमा वन क्षेत्र के भांति नियमों को बदलने की मांग की है।

इस संबंध में मांग पत्र देते हुए मुख्यमंत्री को जानकारी दी कि मनिका विधानसभा क्षेत्र को इको सेंसिटिव क्षेत्र घोषित कर दिए जाने से विकास कार्य ठप ही गया है, एवं आम ग्रामीणों को कई समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, इसलिए इसके नियम संशोधित किए जाए।

वहीं मुख्यमंत्री के प्रवास के दौरान विधायक रामचंद्र सिंह ने क्षेत्र की कई समस्याओं को प्रमुखता से उठाया, जिसके अनुसार महुआडांड़ प्रखंड हेतु बनारी से नेतरहाट तक पथ चौड़ीकरण कर गार्डवाल निर्माण, नेतरहाट स्थित तालाब का सुंदरीकरण एवं पार्क निर्माण, महुआडांड़ स्थित लोध फॉल पर्यटन की दृष्टिकोण से विकसित करते हुए पार्क एवं रोपवे का निर्माण, महुआडांड़ स्थित अर्धनिर्मित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का पूर्ण निर्माण, महुआडांड़ में अनुमंडल स्तरीय स्टेडियम का निर्माण, नेतरहाट जंगल में ट्रेकिंग जॉन का निर्माण नेतरहाट तालाब में बोट संचालन आदि प्रमुख मांग थे।

यदि विधायक द्वारा दिए गए मांग पत्र झारखंड सरकार संज्ञान लेती है तो ऐसे में न सिर्फ पर्यटन व्यवसाय पनपेगा बल्कि दर्शनीय स्थलों के साथ रोजगार भी बढ़ेगा, क्योंकि लातेहार जिले के महुआडांड़ गारू बरवाडीह मनिका प्रखंड कई जलप्रपात एवम मनोरम दृश्य से भरा हुआ है जिन्हें पर्यटन विभाग चिह्नित करके टूरिस्ट हब बना सकती है, जिससे स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार के अवसर मिलेंगे।

