स्वच्छता:विश्व शौचालय दिवस पर सम्मान समारोह आयोजित

रामगढ़
विश्व शौचालय दिवस के अवसर पर पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग कार्यालय में गुरुवार को सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन हुआ। पूरे जिले में 12 से 19 नवंबर तक शौचालय के साफ सफाई, रंग रोगन, मरम्मती एवं शौचालय के साथ सेल्फी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन लाभुकों के बीच किया गया था।

विश्व शौचालय दिवस के तहत आयोजित हुए विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों में आम जन एवं लाभुकों ने बढ़ चढ़कर भाग लिया। मुखिया, जलसहिया एवं स्वच्छताग्रहिओ के सामूहिक प्रयास से इस अभियान का सफल आयोजन किया गया। कार्यपालक अभियंता राजेश रंजन के निर्देश पर इस अभियान से जुड़े सभी कर्मवीरों को सम्मानित किया गया।

साथ ही सभी को प्रशस्सती पत्र प्रदान किया गया। समापन समारोह के दौरान डीपीएमयू कार्यालय में पौधरोपण कर प्रकृति से जुड़े रहने का संदेश दिया गया। मौके पर पर्यावरण विद एवं समाजसेवी उपेंद्र पांडेय, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन जिला समन्वयक विश्वनाथ सोनी सहित दर्जनों जलसहिया, स्वच्छताग्रही, प्रखण्ड समन्वयक जगरनाथ महतो आदि मौजूद थे।

