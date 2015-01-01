पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार की धूम:मगनपुर में सोहराय पर ढोल और मांदर की थाप पर झूमे-गाए लोग

मगनपुर4 घंटे पहले
ढोल और मांदर के साथ झूमते लोग।
  • जागरण कर रहे लोगों ने गीत के माध्यम धन-धान्य से पूर्ण रहने का आशीर्वाद दिया

गोला में गोवर्धन पूजा के साथ दीपावली, सोहराय का पर्व संपन्न हो गया। दीपावली के दूसरे व तीसरे दिन बाद ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में गोवर्धन पूजा की गई। इस दौरान गाय, बैल व मवेशियों की पूजा अर्चना की गई।

बताया गया कि पतरातू, डुण्डीगाछी, चोकाद, मगनपुर, रोला, सुतरी, हेसपोडा, रकुवा, खोखा, हुप्पू, तोयर, बरियातु, साड़म, कोरांबे, पुरबड़ीह, नवाडीह, कुम्हारदगा, संग्रामपुर, सोसोकलां, बरलंगा, सरगड़ीह, बरगा, गोला समेत सभी गांवों में बंदना पर्व के अवसर पर गोहाल पूजा (गोरैया पूजा) के साथ दीपावली, सोहराय का पर्व धूमधाम के साथ मनाया गया।

इसी के साथ खेती बाड़ी व गाय बैल (पशुधन) के मान्यता पर आधारित झारखंडी संस्कृति का महापर्व सोहराय पर्व के दौरान ढ़ोल नगाड़े के साथ सोहराय गीत के साथ झूमते नजर आए। इससे पूर्व रात जागरण कार्यक्रम के तहत गोवार मांगा की गई। जिसमें ग्रामीण गांव के प्रत्येक घर में ढोल नगाड़ा व चाचर गाते हुए किसानों को जगाने का काम किया।

किसानों ने उठ कर गाय बैलों को चारा देकर जागरण कर रहे लोगों को घर में बने पकवान को परोसा। साथ ही रुपए भी दिए। जागरण कर रहे ग्रामीण गीत के माध्यम धन धान्य से पूर्ण रहने का आशीर्वाद देते हुए दूसरे घर में गए।

सोहराई पर कृषि कार्य में उपयोग होने वाले उपकरणों को धोया जाता है
सोहराय पर्व सही मायने में कृषि पर ही आधारित है। लोग कृषि कार्य के उपयोग में लाए जाने वाले हल, करहा, जुवाईंठ आदि उपकरणों को अच्छी तरह से धोकर आंगन के तुलसी पिंढ़ा पर रखते हैं। जहां पूरी नेम निष्ठा के साथ पूजा अर्चना कर पुआ पकवान चढ़ाया जाता है। साथ ही गौशाला में गोरोया पूजा किया जाता है।

जहां मुर्गे की बली दी जाती है। इससे पूर्व गौशाला से लेकर सड़क के दरवाजे तक चौख पुराय किया जाता है। चौख पुराय में चावल का चुनी बना कर उपयोग किया जाता है। साथ ही सुरगुजा फूल और चिरचिटा खोंसा जाता है, और इसी पर गौशाला तक गाय बैलों को ले जाया जाता है। जहां पूजा के बाद पुन: किसान बैलों को चराने के लिए जाते हैं और महिलाएं ढकनी व सरसों से पीछे-पीछे चुमाते हुए जाती है।

