वारदात:जवान के बंद घर से जेवर, टीवी समेत 2.5 लाख का सामान चोरी

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • छठ पूजा करने यूपी गए थे सिख रेजीमेंटल सेंटर के जवान पंकज सिंह

शहरी क्षेत्र पतरातू बस्ती ( दीप नगर ) निवासी सेना के जवान पंकज कुमार सिंह के बंद मकान का ताला तोड़कर शुक्रवार-शनिवार की रात चोरों ने आभूषण, टीवी सहित ढ़ाई लाख के कीमती समान की चोरी कर ली। सुबह आसपास के लोगों ने गृहस्वामी को घर के गेट का ताला टूटा होने की सूचना दी। इसके बाद भाजपा नेता सुबोध सिंह सहित आसपास के लोग जवान के घर पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लिया। घर में बिखरे पड़े समानों को देख लोगों ने आर्मी के जवान से बातचीत भी की।

इसमें उन्हें बताया कि चोरों ने लगभग 40 ग्राम सोने का आभूषण, एलईडी टीवी, जूता सहित घर के कीमती सामान को चुराया है। उन्होंने चोरी की घटना की ऑनलाइन शिकायत भी रामगढ़ थाना में दर्ज कराई है। चोरी होने की सूचना के बाद पुलिस भी घटना स्थल पहुंच मामले की छानबीन की है। सिख रेजीमेंटल सेंटर के जवान पंकज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि उनकी पोस्टिंग श्रीनगर में है।

वह अपने परिवार के संग छुट्टी लेकर यूपी ( बलिया ) में छठ पूजा करने आए थे। मकान की देख-रेख के लिए उन्होंने अपने पड़ोसी से कहा था। घर का ताला टूटा देख पड़ोसी ने उन्हें घर में चोरी होने की सूचना दी है। पड़ोसी के घर के बाहर लगे सीसीटीवी में चोरी करने आए दो लोगों का फुटेज कैद हुआ है।

