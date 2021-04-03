पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:एनएच 33 पर कुजू में एलपीजी भरा टैंकर पलटा, 15 घंटे बाद जाम हटा

कुजू4 घंटे पहले
  • ओडिशा के पारादीप से बिहार जा रहा था टैंकर, ड्राइवर घायल

रांची-पटना मार्ग एनएच-33 के कुजू स्थित लोहा गेट डायवर्सन पर बुधवार-गुरुवार की देर रात एलपीजी लोडेड टैंकर अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। घटना में टैंकर का चालक बुरी तरह केबिन में फंस गया। लगभग आधा घंटा मशक्कत के बाद पुलिस के सहयोग से चालक को बाहर निकाला गया। मौके पर मौजूद एंबुलेंस से गंभीर रूप से घायल चालक भाग्य नारायण राय मोतिहारी बिहार निवासी को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

वहीं उप चालक को मामूली रूप से से चोटें आई है। गनीमत रही कि क्षतिग्रस्त टैंकर से गैस रिसाव नहीं हुआ। रिसाव होने से बड़ी घटना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। सुरक्षा के लिहाज से घटना के बाद कुजू पुलिस ने एनएचएआई के कर्मियों के सहयोग से रांची-पटना मार्ग के दोनों छोर पर घटनास्थल के करीब एक-एक किमी दूरी पर बैरिकेडिंग कर दी।

रांची-पटना मार्ग को वनवे कर दिया। क्षतिग्रस्त टैंकर उठाने से पूर्व एहतियातन घटनास्थल पर दो दमकल को तैनात कर दिया गया था। साथ ही विशेषज्ञों की टीम को भी सूचना दे दी गई थी। घटना के लगभग 15 घंटे बाद है हेवी क्रेन और हाइड्रा के सहयोग से टैंकर को सुरक्षित उठाया गया। तब जाकर उक्त मार्ग से छोटे-बड़े वाहनों का आवागमन सुचारू हुआ। टैंकर पारादीप उड़ीसा से एलपीजी लेकर बिहार जा रहा था।

