मंथन:चावल मिलों के साथ इकरारनामा करें प्रबंधक : डीसी

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • उपायुक्त की अध्यक्षता में जिला अनुश्रवण समिति की बैठक, धान खरीद के लिए दिशा-निर्देश जारी

जिला अनुश्रवण समिति की बैठक बुधवार को जिला समाहरणालय में हुई। इसकी अध्यक्षता उपायुक्त संदीप सिंह ने की। इस दौरान उपायुक्त संदीप सिंह द्वारा प्रत्येक प्रखंड में चयन किए जाने वाले पैक्सों की भौगोलिक स्थिति, गोदाम की क्षमता व पैक्सों पर पूर्व में बकाया राशि की समीक्षा की गई। जिला सहकारिता प्रसार पदाधिकारी हजारीबाग सह रामगढ़ द्वारा बताया गया प्रस्तावित पैक्सों पर किसी तरह का बकाया या प्राथमिकी दर्ज नहीं है। फल स्वरुप सभी पक्षों का स्थल जांच करते हुए नियम अनुसार खरीफ विपणन मौसम 2020-21 के लिए धान अधिप्राप्ति करने के लिए सहमति दी गई। जिला अनुश्रवण समिति के द्वारा जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी रामगढ़ को निर्देश दिया गया कि प्रत्येक पैक्सों में धान अधिप्राप्ति करवाने के लिए सरकारी कर्मी को प्रतिनियुक्त करते हुए धान अधिप्राप्ति का दिशा निर्देश निर्गत करें।

