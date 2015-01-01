पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष प्रदर्शन:छठ पर गाइडलाइन के विरोध में पुतला फूंका

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
नलकारी नदी छठ घाट में विरोध करते बजरंग दल के लोग।

आजसू पार्टी राज्य सरकार के नदी व तालाब में छठ पूजा करने पर रोक लगाए जाने के फैसले के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरे। वहीं मेन रोड के सुभाष चौक पर पार्टी के नगर अध्यक्ष धमेंद्र साव भोपाली की अध्यक्षीय व सचिव नीरज मंडल के संचालन में नेता व कार्यकर्ता सहित अनेक महिलाओं ने सरकार का पुतला फूंका। लोगों ने गाइडलाइन का विरोध करते हुए कहा कि सरकार आस्था व धर्म पर अंकुश लगाना चाहती है।

वहीं, धार्मिक आस्था को ठोस पहुंचाने का काम कर रही है। ऐसे फैसले का पुरजोर विरोध किया जाएगा। सभी ने कहा कि सरकार अपने फैसले पर पुनर्विचार कर छठ पूजा करने की अनुमति दे। मौके पर आजसू ओबीसी मोर्चा कार्यकारी जिला अध्यक्ष दीपक साव, नगर उपाध्यक्ष लालू शर्मा, प्रभात अग्रवाल, संजीव रावत, टेनी सिंह, जितेंद्र साव, संदीप महतो, आकाश कुमार, नत्था कुमार, बॉबी वर्मा शामिल थी।

भुरकुंडा. बजरंग दल के लोगों ने मंगलवार को छठ पूजा गाइडलाइन पर राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर विरोध प्रकट किया। दल के लोगों ने कहा कि आस्था-परंपरा व धार्मिक भावनाओं पर सरकार का निर्णय गलत है। गाइडलाइन सिर्फ धार्मिक कार्यों पर पालन कराया जा रहा है। चुनावी सभा में सरकार को कोई गाइडलाइन नहीं दिखाई दिया।

राज्य सरकार पुनर्विचार कर नियम में संशोधन करें नहीं तो जोरदार आंदोलन किया जाएगा। विरोध करने वालों में मोनू पांडे, बबलू यादव, विष्णु, पेंटर प्रमोद प्रेमी, शैलेंद्र भर, मोहित सिंह, प्रभु, सूरज, उत्कर्ष, सुभाष ओझा, कुंदन ,रोशन, जतिन, उत्कर्ष, आयुष सिंह, आयुष ओझा, आदित्य, नंदू , प्रवीण, विशाल सोनी, रवि, अंकुर, अभय, राजेश, त्रिभुवन, अनिल, दीपक, सनी, रंजीत, पिंटू सिंह, भोले, आर्यन, वैभव, संजीत, श्रीधर, दीपक भारद्वाज, प्रिंस सिंह, बबलू शर्मा, कुलदीप, छोटा बजरंगी, बैजनाथ केवट, अर्जुन केवट, रामप्रवेश, ऋषिकेश, अमरदीप शामिल थे।

