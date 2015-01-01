पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंड बाजा बारात:आज से 4 महीने का मैरिज लॉकडाउन, अब 22 अप्रैल से बजेगी शहनाई

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • 2020 में शादी के अंतिम योग पर रजरप्पा स्थित छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर में दर्जनों शादियां हुईं, अगले साल 50 दिन हैं शुभ मुहूर्त

साल 2020 के 11 नवंबर को विवाह के अंतिम मुहूर्त के कारण दर्जनों जोड़ियां मंगल परिणय में बंधते हुए एक-दूजे के हो गए। इसके साथ ही 12 दिसंबर से अगले 4 महीने के लिए “मैरिज लॉकडाउन”, शुरू हो जाएगा, यानी अगले साल भी विवाह की धूम अप्रैल माह के 21 दिन गुजर जाने के बाद 22 अप्रैल से शुभ मुहूर्तों की शुरुआत हो रही है। जबकि, जनवरी 2021 से लेकर मार्च 2021 तक विवाह का एक भी मुहूर्त नहीं मिल रहा है। इस बीच, 15 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू होने के बाद शुभ कार्य बंद हो जाएंगे। इसके बाद चार महीने तक विवाह की शहनाइयां नहीं गूंज पाएंगी।

अगले साल नवंबर और दिसंबर में कुल 13 शुभ दिन हैं शादी के
ज्योतिष शास्त्र के जानकारों के अनुसार, नए साल 2021 में विवाह के लिए मात्र 50 शुभ मुहूर्त है। बृहस्पति और शुक्र ग्रह के अस्त होने के कारण साल के शुरुआती महीनों में विवाह नहीं हो पाएंगे। मकर संक्रांति के बाद 19 जनवरी से 16 फरवरी तक गुरु अस्त रहेगा। फिर 16 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण विवाह का पहला मुहूर्त 22 अप्रैल को है। इसके बाद देव शयन से पहले यानी 15 जुलाई तक 37 दिन विवाह के मुहूर्त है। वहीं, 15 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी से 13 दिसंबर तक विवाह के लिए 13 दिन मिलेंगे।

साल 2021 में विवाह शुभ मुहूर्त

अप्रैल : 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 30 मई : 01, 03, 07, 08, 15, 21, 22, 24 जून : 04, 05, 19, 30 जुलाई : 01, 02, 15 नवंबर : 19, 20, 21, 28, 29, 30 दिसंबर : 01, 06, 07, 11, 12,13

15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक खरमास
इस साल 15 दिसंबर से नए साल 2021 के 14 जनवरी तक खरमास और 17 जनवरी से गुरु और शुक्र के कारण बाल-वृद्ध दोष के चलते शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं मिल रहे हैं। इसके बाद 20 जुलाई से 14 नवंबर तक चतुर्मास रहेगा तो इस दौरान भी शुभ कार्य नहीं होंगे। इसी प्रकार, 15 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो जाएगा जो 31 दिसंबर तक रहेगा।
असीम पंडा, पुजारी, छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर रजरप्पा।

