आयोजन:सभी प्रखंडों में मेगा कोरोना जांच कैंप का आयोजन आज

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
रामगढ़ जिले को कोरोना मुक्त करने के उद्देश्य से जिला प्रशासन रामगढ़ द्वारा 10 नवंबर को मेगा कोरोना जांच कैम्प का आयोजन सभी प्रखंडों में किया जाएगा। इसी के तहत रामगढ़ प्रखंड के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पुराना सदर अस्पताल रामगढ़, सदर अस्पताल छत्तरमांडू रामगढ़, सीसीएल अस्पताल नईसराय रामगढ़, कैथा पंचायत भवन, मुर्रामकला नया पंचायत भवन, छत्तर पंचायत भवन मंदिर के समीप,

उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय रांची रोड, तहसील कचहरी झंडा चौक, छावनी कन्या मध्य विद्यालय सुभाष चौक, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र गंडके, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बारलोंग, मांडू प्रखंड के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र माण्डु, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र कजगी फुलसराय, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पड़रिया बड़काचुंबा, स्वास्थ्य उपकेंद्र सांडी, पंचायत भवन माण्डूडीह, पंचायत भवन कुजू पश्चिमी, पंचायत भवन सोनडीहा, राजकीय उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय चोय आदि में कोरोना जांच होगी।

