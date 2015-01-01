पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19 टेस्ट:रामगढ़ जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में मेगा कोरोना जांच अभियान आज

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
रामगढ़ जिले को कोरोना मुक्त करने के उद्देश्य से जिला प्रशासन रामगढ़ द्वारा 18 नवंबर को मेगा कोरोना जांच कैम्प का आयोजन सभी प्रखंडों में किया जाएगा। इसके तहत रामगढ़ प्रखंड के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पुराना सदर अस्पताल रामगढ़, सदर अस्पताल छत्तरमांडू रामगढ़, सीसीएल अस्पताल नईसराय रामगढ़, कैथा पंचायत भवन, मुर्रामकला नया पंचायत भवन, छत्तर पंचायत भवन मंदिर के समीप, उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय रांची रोड, तहसील कचहरी झंडा चौक, छावनी कन्या मध्य विद्यालय सुभाष चौक, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र गंडके, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बारलोंग, मांडू प्रखंड के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र माण्डु, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पोचरा दिग्वार, प्रखंड कार्यालय मांडू, सोंडीहा रेलवे लाइन, मंझला चुंबा पंचायत भवन, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र तीलटांड सांडी, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र चमारीडेरा छोटकी डुंडी, मध्य विद्यालय बसंतपुर मंडाटांड शामिल हैं।

पंचायत भवन उत्तरी आरा कांटा, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र केरीबंदा 2, पंचायत भवन पिंडरा, स्वास्थ्य उप केंद्र एदला, पतरातू प्रखंड के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पतरातू, जोड़ा तालाब के पास बरकाकाना, यात्री शेड मतकामा चौक देवरिया बस्ती, सयाल मोड़ भुरकुंडा, पंचायत भवन कुरसे, उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय बरघुटवा हरिहरपुर, पंचायत भवन सांकी, पंचायत भवन हफुआ, पंचायत भवन बिचा, पंचायत भवन कंडेर, पंचायत भवन सौंदा डी, चितरपुर प्रखंड के केंदुआटांड़ मायल, बम्हनीडीह सुकरीगड़ा, रजक टोला चितरपुर, सेवई दक्षिणी रजरप्पा प्रोजेक्ट, तेतर टोला बड़किपोना, तेवरदाग मारंगमर्चा, दुलमी प्रखंड के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बदाही टोला

जमीरा, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र करमाली टोला ईचातु, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र महतो टोला दुल्मी, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र छोटकी ठुथुवा सोसो, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र महतो टोला कोरचे, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र मुंडा टोला सिकनी, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र वीरहोन्हे, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र हरिजन टोला मदगी, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र ठाकुर टोला पोटमदगा, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पुतरीडीह, गोला प्रखंड के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र गोला, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र घंगराझारा, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र गोला रजवार टोला, पंचायत भवन बंदा, पंचायत भवन सुतरी, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र बंदरछुआ बेटूलकला, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र पिपरा टोला खोखा, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र रायपुरा, हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर कोरमबे, शिव मंदिर ऊपरबरगा, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र भुभई, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र दूधगिडीह प्राथमिक विद्यालय हिसमदाग बरवाडीह, आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र रोला में कोई भी व्यक्ति कोरोना जांच करा सकेगा ।

