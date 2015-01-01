पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदला मौसम:5 डिग्री गिरेगा पारा, आज और कल नहीं मिलेगी राहत

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंगलवार की सुबह से ही होने लगी बूंदाबांदी, दिनभर नहीं निकली धूप, तापमान में गिरावट से ठंड बढ़ी

लगातार तीन दिनों से मौसम की बेरुखी झेल रहे लोगों को मंगलवार की सुबह आसमान नें छाए बादलों के कारण बूंदा-बांदी के साथ हुई। बादल इतना घना था कि सूरज निकलने निकलते-निकलते दोपहर बीत गए, परंतु शाम होते ही आसमान को दोबारा बादलों ने अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। इसके बाद फिर दोबारा बारिश की मोटी मोटी बूंदें बूंदें गिरने लगी। जिसके कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट के साथ शाम पांच बजे से ही ठिठुरन तेज हो गई। ठंड के कारण घरों से निकलने वाले लोग सुबह भारी भरकम कपड़े के साथ टोपी और हाथ में दस्ताने पहनकर ही निकले।

तीसरे दिन भी न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। शाम पांच बजे न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार, उत्तरी भारत में हो रही बर्फबारी के कारण हवाएं सर्द हो गई है। जबकि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और अरब सागर में बने निम्न दबाव के चक्रवात के कारण झारखंड में भी बूंदाबांदी हो रही है।

शाम होते ही बढ़ जाएगी ठंड, कुहासे भी छाए रहेंगे
मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र रांची की माने तो अगले दो दिनों तक मौसम का हाल इसी प्रकार बना रहेगा। आसमान में बादल छाए रहेंगे। बूंदाबांदी की भी संभावना है। गुरुवार से न्यूनतम तापमान में पांच से छह डिग्री सेल्सियस तक की गिरावट होगी। अधिकतम तापमान में भी तीन से चार डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट होगी, जिसके कारण शाम होते ही कड़ाके की ठंड शुरू हो जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें