कार्रवाई:पलामू से चोरी मिनी ट्रक रामगढ़ में मिला, दो धराए

रामगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • वाहन का नंबर व रंग बदल कर चलाते थे आरोपी

रामगढ़ थाना पुलिस ने पलामू से चोरी मिनी ट्रक 407 को रामगढ़ शहर के नईसराय से बरामद किया है। वहीं, वाहन चोरी करने के आरोप में दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया। इसे लेकर सोमवार को थाना में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर थाना प्रभारी विद्या शंकर ने बताया कि सूचना मिलने पर उनके नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने नईसराय में छापेमारी की। यहां, पुलिस ने कुमार पेट्रोल पंप के पास खड़ी मिनी ट्रक 407 – बीआर14ए-8925 को बरामद किया। जबकि, गढ़वा के लोपो बाना निवासी वर्तमान में गोलपार पुरनी मंडप के पास रहने वाले इमरान खान और गोलपार निवासी मो सद्दाम अंसारी को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

उनके पास से वाहन चोरी में इस्तेमाल मास्टर चाबी बरामद की गई। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि पूछताछ में दोनों ने पलामू के रेहला से साथियों से मिलकर वाहन की चोरी करने और उसका नंबर और रंग बदल कर चलाने की बात स्वीकारी है। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि इस ट्रक का नंबर जेएच03एम-1872 है, पर इस नंबर को बदल दिया गया था। दोनों आरोपी पहले भी जेल जा चुके हैं। इस मामले में थाना कांड संख्या 25/21 के तहत धारा 420, 414, 34 भादवि में दोनों आरोपी पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। इधर, कानूनी कागजी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर दोनों आरोपी को जेल भेज दिया गया।

