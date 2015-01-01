पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आत्महत्या:मोबाइल कंपनी के सेल्समैन ने फांसी लगा खुदकुशी कर ली

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमरे के बाहर जुटे लोग।
  • पारसोतिया में किराए के मकान में रहता था रंधीर कुमार

शहर के पारसोतिया में सैमसंग कंपनी के सेल्समैन ने सोमवार को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सूचना पर पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर कमरे की छानबीन करने के बाद शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। वहीं, पुलिस ने युवक की आत्महत्या के मामले में की जांच शुरू कर दी। जानकारी के अनुसार गोला रोड बंगाली टोला के पास शिवम सैमसंग स्मार्ट प्लाजा एजेंसी में सैमसंग कंपनी का सेल्समैन पेटवार निवासी रंधीर कुमार (30 ) काम कर रहा था।

सोमवार की दोपहर करीब दाई बजे अपने साथी कर्मचारी की स्कूटी लेकर पारसोतिया में अपने किराए के मकान में चला गया। वहीं, उसका मोबाइल फोन स्विच ऑफ आने लगा। शाम 7 बजे तक उसके वापस नहीं लौटने पर साथी कर्मचारी अपनी स्कूटी लाने उसके पास गया।

वहां, उसने कमरा का दरवाजा बंद होने के कारण आवाज लगाई और दरवाजा को खटखटाया, पर कमरे के अंदर से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। एजेंसी के मालिक व साथियों को इसकी जानकारी दी। लोगों ने दरवाजा तोड़ दिया। रंधीर पंखे में फंदे से लटका हुआ मिला। इसके बाद सूचना पर पुलिस घटनास्थल पहुंची।

दो महीने पहले हुई थी पोस्टिंग

एजेंसी के मालिक संजय दांगी ने बताया कि सैमसंग कंपनी में 2 महीने पहले रंधीर कुमार की पोस्टिंग रामगढ़ में की थी। जबकि, इससे पहले मार्च में उसका ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया था। उसने बताया कि रंधीर ने किस वजह से फांसी लगाई, इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। वहीं, पुलिस ने बताया कि युवक की फांसी लगाने को लेकर हर बिंदु पर जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें