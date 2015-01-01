पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

छापामारी:चाईबासा जेल ब्रेक कर भागा नक्सली हजारीबाग में संगठन कर रहा मजबूत

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांच लाख के इनामी सहदेव महतो का दस्ता चतरा, रामगढ़ और हजारीबाग जिले में सक्रिय, एसपी बोले-सफाया जल्द

हजारीबाग, चतरा और रामगढ़ जिला के सीमा क्षेत्र में एक बार फिर से भाकपा माओवादी संगठन की सक्रियता बढ़ी है। दो महीने से 20-25 की संख्या में हथियारबंद नक्सली तीनों जिले के सीमा क्षेत्र में संगठन को मजबूत बनाने में लगे हैं।

सूत्र बताते हैं कि नक्सली दस्ते का नेतृत्व कर रहा प्लाटून कमांडर सहदेव महताे उर्फ सुभाष जी कर रहा है। सहदेव केरेडारी थाना क्षेत्र के कुठान गांव का रहने वाला सहदेव चाईबासा जेल ब्रेक कर नक्सलियों के साथ फरार हो गया था। इधर, हजारीबाग पुलिस ने भी नक्सलियों को कुचलने की रणनीति बनाई है।

सितंबर में दस्ते की पुलिस से हुई थी मुठभेड़

सहदेव दस्ते को कुचलने के लिए पुलिस इलाके में छापामारी कर रही है। 4 नवंबर को बड़कागांव थाना क्षेत्र के फटरियापानी में दो जेसीबी मशीन जलाकर नक्सलियों ने अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई है। सितंबर में केरेडारी जंगल में 20 की संख्या में नक्सली पुलिस से बच गए थे। यहां पुलिस के साथ मुठभेड़ हुई थी। हालांकि, चकमा देते हुए नक्सली भाग निकले थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें