पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज से गूंजेगी शहनाइयां:साल के बचे 37 दिनों में नौ दिन हैं विवाह के लिए शुभ

रजरप्पा/रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी तिथि को देवोत्थान के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों में लगा ब्रेक आज हो जाएगा समाप्त

इस साल कोरोना की वजह से कई लोगों की शादियों पर ग्रहण लगा रहा। बुधवार को कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी तिथि को देवोत्थान के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों में लगा ब्रेक खत्म हो जाएगा। इसके साथ विवाह के अलावा अन्य शुभ कार्य किए जा सकते हैं। अब इस साल समाप्त होने में मात्र 37 दिन बचे हैं। इस नवंबर माह में 25, 27 और 30 नवंबर ही विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त है, जबकि दिसंबर में शादी के सिर्फ छह ही मुहूर्त हैं। बचे 37 दिनों में सिर्फ नौ दिन ही शादी के लिए शहनाई बजेंगी।

शादी का यह मुहूर्त अगर निकल जाए तो विवाह मुहूर्त के लिए चार महीने यानी अगले साल 2021 के अप्रैल तक इंतज़ार करना होगा। इसलिए इन दो महीने में जिले में दो हजार से ज्यादा जोड़ियां विवाह बंधन में बंधेगी छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर के पुजारी असीम पंडा ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन में ढिलाई के बाद रुके हुए साथियों को संपन्न कराने के लिए लोग शुभ मुहूर्त निकालना शुरू कर दिए हैं। छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर पहुंचकर भी लोग शुभ तिथि में विवाह का मुहूर्त निकालने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं।

विवाह का मुहूर्त के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं लोग

  • इस साल 15 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो रहा है जो अगले साल 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा
  • नए साल के 17 जनवरी से 18 अप्रैल तक शुक्र अस्त होने के कारण नहीं संपन्न होंगे कोई भी शुभ कार्य
  • नवंबर और दिसंबर का विवाह मुहूर्त : 25, 27, 30 नवंबर और 01, 06, 07, 09, 10 और 11 दिसंबर।

नवरात्र के बाद से शुरू हुई होटलों की बुकिंग

सिद्धपीठ छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर और रांची रोड स्थित टूटी झरना मंदिर में कम से कम 200 शादियां होने की संभावना है। इन नौ विवाह मुहूर्त के लिए शहर के प्रमुख बैंक्वेट हॉल और होटलों की बुकिंग भी शुरू हो गई है। होटल राज लक्ष्मी के मालिक सुदीप सिंह ने बताया कि नवरात्र खत्म होने के बाद विवाह के लिए होटलों की बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है।

2021 मेंअप्रैल से जुलाई में हैं 38 शुभ मुहूर्त

गोला के ज्योतिषाचार्य सुरेश्वर पांडेय के अनुसार, नए वर्ष 2021 में विवाह की पहला मुहूर्त 25 अप्रैल से शुरू हो रहा है। इस प्रकार, विवाह के लिए 18 अप्रैल तक कुल 38 शुभ मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद 14 नवंबर देवठान के बाद विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त होगा। वर्ष 2021 में विवाह का अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर है।

मार्च तक विवाह का कोई शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं

छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर के पुजारी लोकेश पंडा के अनुसार, 15 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू हो रहा है जो अगले साल 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी से 18अप्रैल तक शुक्र के अस्त होने के कारण शुभ कार्य संपन्न नहीं होंगे, इसलिए विवाह जैसे मांगलिक मांगलिक कार्य भी ठप रहेगा।

देवोत्थान व्रत करने से मिलेगा अक्षय पुण्य

इस साल बुधवार को पड़ने वाले देवोत्थान एकादशी का व्रत पर बहुत ही शुभ योग के साथ आ रहा है। एकादशी के दिन की शुरुआत सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग से हो रही है। ज्योतिष शास्त्र में इस योग को बेहद कल्याणकारी माना गया है। छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर के पुजारी असीम पंडा के अनुसार इस योग में व्रत करने से अक्षय पुण्य की प्राप्ति होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें